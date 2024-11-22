Howard University football coach suspended for involvement in post-game brawl

An assistant football coach from Howard University has joined the extensive list of players and coaches suspended following the postgame brawl after Howard's loss to North Carolina Central last week. The unnamed coach will be barred from participation in Howard University's final game of the season against Morgan State University on Saturday, per an announcement by the MEAC on Thursday.

On Monday the MEAC suspended 17 student-athletes from Howard University and 19 from North Carolina Central University, along with an assistant coach from NCCU, for violating the MEAC Constitution & Bylaws. The names of those suspended have not been disclosed by the conference.

The MEAC released a statement about the disciplinary action on Monday afternoon.

“The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has a zero-tolerance policy for fighting, as it directly violates the values of sportsmanship, respect, and integrity that define our Conference. We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all student-athletes, coaches, and fans. Any actions that compromise these principles will result in serious consequences. We expect all participants in MEAC athletic events to conduct themselves with dignity and uphold the high standards that reflect the spirit of the MEAC,” said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills.

Both North Carolina Central coach Trei Oliver and Howard University head coach Larry Scott spoke about the incident on this week's MEAC Coaches Call.

Scott said, “At this level, it’s going to get hot, it’s going to get competitive. At the same time, there’s a class about who you are and who you represent. Always carry yourself in that fashion first and foremost, and we always talk about the character and class that it takes to have great sportsmanship. That’s what we have to keep at the forefront, no matter what end of the stick you’re on.”

Oliver said, “I’m very disappointed and embarrassed about our involvement in the altercation. There’s no room for that, no reason for fighting. You have 60 minutes. You play hard for 60 minutes, you compete, shake hands, and let’s be done with it.”

The Friday night brawl between the two MEAC squads is one of the few fights that occurred within the past week in HBCU football. In Week 11 Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M players got into a postgame altercation that led to suspensions and institutional fines. There have been other incidents across HBCU football, such as the postgame brawl between Alabama State and Jackson State on Saturday.