Irish artist Hozier just had his first Billboard Hot 100 number one with his song Too Sweet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The singer-songwriter, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, is the first Irish artist to top the chart since the late Sinéad O'Connor did with her song Nothing Compares 2 U in 1990.
Hozier posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday saying, “I want to say a huge, huge thank you to all of the supporters, all the fans around the world.”
“It's absolutely staggering. I'm taken massively by surprise by it, and I want to say thank you for your support. I'm so thrilled that you're enjoying ‘Too Sweet,' and it means the world to me,” he continued.
A huge thank you for all the incredible support from around the world 🖤 #TooSweet has reached #1 in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and #1 for a second week in the UK and Ireland.
It means the world that you're enjoying this song so much. Thank you all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/osMW4dB1n2
— Hozier (@Hozier) April 22, 2024
A first for Hozier
O'Connor's song — which Prince wrote for his funk band the Family — enjoyed the top spot for four weeks in 1990. Rock band U2 did it twice in 1987 with their songs I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For and With or Without You. The first Irish musical artist to reach the top spot was Gilbert O'Sullivan with Alone Again (Naturally) in 1972.
Hozier, who's previously more known for his 2013 song Take Me To Church, added in his post, “A huge thank you for all the incredible support from around the world #TooSweet has reached #1 in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and #1 for a second week in the UK and Ireland. It means the world that you're enjoying this song so much. Thank you all.”
The Irish musician's song Too Sweet from his EP Unheard released in March has gone viral on various social media platforms, specifically TikTok. There are countless edits of the song, especially the line I'd rather take my whiskey neat.
Unheard consists of four tracks that did not make the final listing for his third studio album released last year, Unreal Unearth. The 2023 album had five tracks, with two songs that had Irish or Gaeilge lyrics. Both Unreal Unearth and Unheard reference Dante's Inferno. With five tracks in the former and and four in the latter album, that completes the nine circles of Hell.
The singer-songwriter's debut single in 2013 peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 the next year.