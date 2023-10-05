On the heels of his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman will be writing a memoir.

An insider told US Weekly that Jackman is “currently working on a memoir” and is “in the early stages of writing it.”

One of the main sources of inspiration for Jackman's memoir is his separation from Furness. The separated after 27 years of marriage. This experience of writing seems to be a source of catharsis for the Wolverine actor.

Deborra-Lee Furness is an Australian film producer. She has acted along with her producing credits. Her most recent acting credit came in Force of Nature: The Dry 2.

“Hugh's choosing to [write this book] now because he's finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce,” the insider said,” and this book is the first step.”

However, don't expect Jackman's memoir to exclusively be about Furness. The insider promised US Weekly that the memoir would feature “big bombshells.”

Hugh Jackman is an Oscar-nominee and an Emmy winner. He's best known for his role as Wolverine in Fox's X-Men film series. Additionally, he has starred in the likes of The Prestige, Les Misérables, and The Greatest Showman.

While it seemed that Logan was the send-off for Jackman in Fox's X-Men series, he will be coming back. His triumphant return will come in the upcoming MCU film, Deadpool 3. The plot of the film is unknown, but it will be interesting to see how he returns after his [spoiler warning] death at the end of Logan. Set photos revealed a comic-accurate suit for Wolverine, a first in his live-action film appearances.