‘I feel defeated’: J.C. Jackson speaks out on harsh reality he’s facing amid benching

The Los Angeles Chargers have made the tough decision to bench cornerback J.C. Jackson following weeks of struggles. The Chargers made the former New England Patriots corner one of the highest-paid at his position this offseason, but have yet to see a good return on investment.

Jackson spoke to the media Wednesday in the wake of his benching. He described how he felt Monday night, watching as the Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos. “I feel defeated,” Jackson said. “I just feel like I’m not just being me.”

So far this season, the Chargers corner has allowed an abysmal 155.3 passer rating. According to Pro Football Focus, this mark is second to last among all corners with 10 or more targets so far this season.

“It’s hard and it’s very disappointing,” Jackson said. “Knowing what I can do and I’m not able to do it. I’m not really playing to my full potential; it’s kind of upsetting.”

The benching doesn’t seem to be a permanent move, however. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told the media on Wednesday that Jackson would start against the Seattle Seahawks.

“We’re going to make sure that we stay patient with him because he has all of the tools that we’re looking for,” the Chargers head coach said.

Jackson entered this season with 25 interceptions in the past four seasons. This mark led the NFL during that timespan. However, the 26-year-old has yet to record an interception this season.

The Chargers corner told reporters he was going to put in a ton of work this week. He wants to dedicate himself to turning things around, and this week is the start of that process.

“This week I’m going to study more,” Jackson said. “I’m going to be the last person to leave and the first person in the building. That’s how I’m going to approach the rest of the season.”