Brandon Staley’s blunt explanation of decision to bench J.C. Jackson in Chargers win vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers survived an ugly football game to defeat the Denver Broncos 19-16 in overtime. Brandon Staley made a pivotal decision to bench J.C. Jackson during the game in favor of Michael Davis and LA was able to regain momentum and eventually take the win in overtime.

According to Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire, Staley didn’t have a long-winded reason to bench Jackson. He kept his explanation quick.

“It just wasn’t good enough in the first half and we felt like we needed to make a change,” Staley said, via Chargers wire. LA’s head coach also said that Jackson got beat on a 47-yard pass play (that could have gone for more with a better throw) when asked about it after the game.

After allowing 13 points in the first half, the Chargers held the Broncos to just three points the rest of the way. Jackson got burned badly on numerous plays, including a 39-yard touchdown pass and a pass interference call. Russell Wilson’s numbers took a hit when the veteran was moved to the bench.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal to join the Chargers after his breakout season with the New England Patriots. In four games this season, he has 13 total tackles and just one pass defended after leading the league with 23 last season. The ankle surgery he got ahead of the season may be slowing him down. Still, the beginning of his tenure with the Chargers has not been very good so far.