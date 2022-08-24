The Las Vegas Raiders now possess one of the most lethal offensive weapons on the NFL and his name is Davante Adams.

Adams is a master of his craft. He’s able to outwork, outsmart, and outrun whoever’s defending him off the line of scrimmage almost at will. But it’s not just natural skill and overpowering that lets him win those battlers. In a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Davante Adams broke down what goes on in his head every time he lines up.

Via Kevin Patra of NFL.com:

“I got a plan every time I get up to the line based off of what you’re doing, and I put my Terminator mask on,” Davante Adams said. “And if you’re right here in front of me, I drop down a scroll, three ideas of something that I want to do based off — and this is pre-snap — so that’s when plan B kicks in based off what you do. ‘Cause I come off and I got the patented — I skip off and kind of hop off the ball, but it’s really an illusion. And I could talk about it. I could talk about it all day. ‘Cause at the end of the day, it’s about the presentation.

There are indeed a lot of similarities between Davante Adams and a Terminator. He’s calculated with every step, almost robotic in his ability to play off his opponent’s weaknesses and react to any changes in his environment. Combine that with an elite level of skill and physical attributes to take advantage of his intellect and you have yourself the ultimate killing machine on the football field.

The Raiders have serious aspirations to becoming one of the true Super Bowl contenders in the AFC. They’ll need Davante Adams in full destruction mode in order to get there.