Rapper Bow Wow has always been honest about the drawbacks of fame at an early age. Today on his Instagram story, per a screen capture of his post on The Shade Room, he talked about how gaining notoriety as Lil' Bow Wow robbed him of traditional experiences that young people go through.

“Just woke up…thinking to myself damn…I've never been to prom nor college. I wanna pledge so bad, I wish I was a part of a fraternity. Y'all think I'm lucky because of my lifestyle but I really want what y'all have.”

Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, has been involved with the music and the music industry since he was three years old. The start of his career dates back as early as 1993 when he was only six years old and was discovered by Snoop Dogg who gave him the name “Lil' Bow Wow.” Moss met legendary producer Jermaine Dupri in 1998 and his career rose to prominence in the 2000's. His debut album, “Beware Of The Dog” sold 2 million copies and introduced him to the world as a new rising star. Moss starred in movies such as the 2002 coming-of-age film “Like Mike”, put out several more chart-topping albums and singles, and also was a headliner of the original “Scream” tour.

Although he achieved immense success, Moss has been vocal about how money and fame haven't fulfilled him. He's also been very open about his mental health.

“I was depressed,” Moss said in an interview with radio host Big Boy in 2019. “I was going through it. I wanted to tell people you can have the most money in the world and it don't really heal you… I was going through a lot last year. Not even career-wise. I was going through a lot of things personally.”

Perhaps Bow Wow can follow in the footsteps of fellow celebrities Fantasia and Nick Cannon, who decided to enroll in an HBCU and get a semblance of the campus experience. It won't be the same as going as a traditional student but the experience will surely be worth it.