As the NFL transitions to having games on Christmas Day, Ian Rapoport is thrilled with the move to Netflix.

He spoke to ClutchPoints about the NFL's upcoming Christmas broadcasts on Netflix. While the NBA used to run Christmas, the NFL is making its foray into the holiday with a star-studded lineup, including Rapoport. For him, it is a great thing.

“I'm very selfish, so what I like is you celebrate the holiday, you have family around you, you have amazing food or gifts or both, and then you settle in to relax and just hang out,” Rapoport explained. “And the first thing I do is [ask], ‘What games are on?'”

Rapoport confessed he would turn on the NBA games during Christmas, but he “always wants football.” He will get that wish. And he is “excited” to be a part of the broadcast.

The NFL's move to Netflix is good for Rapoport, who was a supporter of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight they hosted. He specifically loved the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano fight that happened before. Rapoport called it “maybe the best sporting event I've seen this year.”

The NFL's move to streaming

Sports moving from traditional TV stations to streaming services like Netflix is a a positive sign for Rapoport. He praised Netflix's previous NFL work like Quarterback and Receiver, as well as their Formula 1: Drive to Survive series.

There is more access to athletes than ever, which only enriches Rapoport, who loves the game. This season, the NFL did their first-ever in-season Hard Knocks, featuring all four AFC North teams.

“I like the game because I know more about it,” he said. “I feel like it, as a viewer, is our right to know everything.”

While doing chores at home, Rapoport will throw on any of the various shows. He embraces the all-encompassing nature of sports, and specifically the NFL.

Previously, Ian Rapoport was featured in Roku's The Pick is In series about the NFL Draft. While an Insider series has not been announced by Netflix, Rapoport would be open to it after Quarterback and Receiver.

“One thing about Netflix, and I would say the same [about] when I was in The Pick is In, [is that] they're so good, [and] I would definitely feel comfortable being like, ‘Just do your thing,'” he revealed. “They handle it incredibly well, and it's not like everyone comes off like roses. There's some real stuff in there, but life is real.

“If we did a [series] on insiders, there would be footage of me getting beat. Sometimes, that happens, and that's okay. The viewer would deserve to see that,” Rapoport added.

Which game is Ian Rapoport more excited about?

On Christmas, the NFL has two games planned: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans. While he is pumped for both — likening the decision like “picking your favorite child” — Rapoport is more intrigued by the Chiefs game. We spoke before Mahomes played and won against the Texans in Week 16.

“There's been some intrigue with the Patrick Mahomes ankle injury. So, will he play? How close to 100% will he be?” Rapoport pondered. “I think that adds some intrigue to the Chiefs game.”

Still, the Ravens-Texans is worth watching, especially if C.J. Stroud and Co. are clicking. “Being able to watch him is always welcome and fun,” Rapoport said.

Ultimately, Ian Rapoport has a simple wish: “Just give me the drama.”

On the state of the New York Giants and Jets

It has been a tough year for New York's NFL teams, as both the Giants and Jets sit at the bottom of the NFL's standings. Still, for the Giants, Rapoport gave a glimmer of hope for the Giants.

“If the season ended today, they would have the No. 1 overall pick [in the NFL Draft],” said Rapoport. “And whether it's Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, whoever it is if the Giants have the No. 1 overall pick, history has shown that that can turn things around, and that would be a good thing for New York.”

As for the Jets, the status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unclear. The main thing, to Rapoport, is whether or not the Jets want him back.

“If they don't want to bring him back, and if he wants to play, they might have to cut him,” he explained. “Then he could go play for someone else. But who would take that on?”

To Rapoport, Rodgers' situation is different from Tom Brady going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He hasn't played great, but he's had his moments,” Rapoport said of Rodgers. “There's just so much at play here. Like, who's going to be the coach [and] GM? Do they want to bring in a 41-year-old former MVP?”

At the end of the day, Rapoport is unsure of where the Rodgers saga will go.