NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave Kansas City Chiefs fans an injury scare in their last game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently discussed the injury with ClutchPoints.

The Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. While Rapoport doesn't have any concrete answers, he is leaning towards Mahomes playing.

“My guess right now is there's a pretty good chance he plays, just to guess,” Rapoport said. “We joke and call him Gumby just because his body is different — a high ankle sprain didn't even keep him out [in the 2022 playoffs]; he played the next week in the playoffs two years ago with a very similar injury. That's not as bad, so my guess is he probably plays.”

Part of it may be the NFL's new deal with Netflix. The streaming service will livestream the Chiefs vs. Steelers game as well as the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans. Rapoport theorized that the Chiefs being broadcast on Netflix could play into his decision to play.

“This is just part of it — this is a massive stage. He is a great player; he plays for the best team; if he can somehow possibly be out there to play in front of the entire country, you know, that he is going to be out there,” he explained. “I would imagine that plays into it as well.”

Will Patrick Mahomes play when the Chiefs face the Steelers?

It remains to be seen if Patrick Mahomes will ultimately play in the Steelers game with his injury. He still has another game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, December 21, that will give a better idea of Mahomes' Christmas Day status.

The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs-Browns game. Mahomes scrambled and was rolled up by Dalvin Tomlinson and Michael Hall Jr.

Backup quarterback Carson Wentz filled in for Mahomes. He threw two passes for 20 yards in his brief time in the game. Luckily, should Mahomes be unable to play, Wentz is an experienced NFL quarterback.

The other good thing is the Chiefs have already locked up a playoff berth. They are in a tight race with the Buffalo Bills for the first seed in the AFC, though.

Like most NFL fans, Ian Rapoport is excited to see the Chiefs and Steelers play on Christmas Day on Netflix. He noted that the Mahomes injury, which was described to him as “week-to-week,” adds intrigue to it.