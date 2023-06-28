Ever since Miranda Cosgrove gained recognition from her breakout film School of Rock, she still cites star Jack Black as “amazing.” Ahead of the film's 20th anniversary, the iCarly star spoke on how Black kept in touch with his younger costars since the film's debut.

“I think Jack Black's amazing,” Miranda Cosgrove told People. “He's kept up with pretty much all of us from the movie since we did it. I love him. He just acts [as] the most normal, nice guy. He doesn't seem like he thinks he's Jack Black at all.”

School of Rock came to theaters in October 2003. The cult classic follows Black's Dewey Finn as he poses as a substitute music teacher after being kicked out of his rock band. It's been confirmed the cast would reunite for the 20th anniversary in October.

“He's always been unbelievably nice,” she continued, crediting her love of acting to Black, “and I can honestly say one of the main reasons I love acting, and why I probably tried to keep doing it for so long, is because of what a great experience he made doing School of Rock.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cosgrove is currently working on her reboot of iCarly, now on its third season. She credits Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress making the experience better.

“I would say for me, what really made it all work and made it a fun experience was having the help of Nathan and Jerry, because I've known them for so long and they're two of my best friends,” she said. “It's been really fun getting to work with them and try our best to just make the show as good as possible.”

New episodes of iCarly arrive Thursdays on Paramount+.