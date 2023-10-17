Although a rising star in the hip-hop and entertainment scene, Ice Spice has a lyrical approach that differs from everyone around her.

After gracing the cover of Complex, Ice Spice gets real on her lyrics. The Bronx native revealed her approach to songwriting, explaining that she intentionally keeps her raps “super simple.” The main reason is that it tends to fly over people's heads. Not too digestible for a rap now, is it?

Ice Spice tells @Complex that she doesn’t consider herself a lyricist: “I wouldn't consider myself a lyricist. Obviously, lyrics go into music and I do think about them and I do be having bars in my music but they're just super simple. I want them to be digestible, I don't want… pic.twitter.com/Y5xXlj8HAF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2023

Hype Williams, the legendary music video director who photographed her cover story, humorously referred to Ice Spice as a “lyricist.” But she doesn't view herself that way. While her music does incorporate bars, she strives for simplicity and digestibility, aiming to connect with her audience immediately.

Her preferred producer, RiotUSA, noted that Ice Spice doesn't write lyrical lines. But rather adopts a “freestyle line by line” approach in the studio.

Despite her string of hits and collaborations with superstars like Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, Ice Spice has faced criticism since her rapid rise to fame last year. While she dismisses negative comments from online trolls, she values the opinions of professional music critics who provide in-depth analyses and explanations for their views.

Ice Spice's Complex cover arrives shortly after a significant milestone in her career. She made her debut on Saturday Night Live, performing “In Ha Mood” and “Pretty Girl” after a surprise introduction from her “Karma” collaborator, Taylor Swift. This marks another step in her rapidly ascending journey in the music world. Up next, the Grammys!