The iconic character in Fallout known as Vault Boy is going to get his own origin story in the new Prime Video series.

It’s all revealed in a recent article in Vanity Fair how the lovable character is now making his way to a new series.

The origins of Vault Boy will be revealed in new Fallout series

Fallout is a new series debuting on Prime Video on April 12. It’s about how a nuclear war broke out on Earth in 2077. In this time, there are robots, hovercars, and American nostalgia. It’s based on the video game of the same name.

The new series will have some twisted humor in the popular game.

For example, the Vault Dwellers have a logo of a winking cartoon, ‘Vault Boy’, with a big smile that is giving a thumbs-up. Considering the horrors of what’s happening on Earth, it was meant to be an ironic symbol.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who created Westworld, are developing the series. They spoke of the humor involved in the show and how Vault Boy gets an origin story.

“We had a lot of conversations over the style of humor, the level of violence, the style of violence,” Howard noted. “Look, Fallout can be very dramatic, and dark, and postapocalyptic, but you need to weave in a little bit of a wink…I think they threaded that needle really well on the TV show.”

They reveal Vault Boy will appear in the show, and his orgins will be revealed, but no spoilers were given.

The creators stated that everything in the Fallout game is part of the new show’s lore. Scripts were carefully crafted to coexist with previous storylines from titles in the game.

Look for Fallout and the origins of Vault Boy on Prime Video next year.