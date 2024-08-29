ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the start of the 2024 College Football season as we'll see an FCS vs. FBS battle in the Pacific Northwest. The Idaho State Bengals of the Big Sky Conference will visit the Oregon State Beavers in a lopsided matchup on the betting lines. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Idaho State-Oregon State prediction and pick.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Idaho State-Oregon State Odds

Idaho State: +27.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1600

Oregon State: -27.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Idaho State vs. Oregon State

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT

TV: The CW Network

TV: The CW Network

Why Idaho State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Idaho State comes into this season after a bottom-quarter finish in the Big Sky last year, posting a 3-5 conference record and going 3-8 overall. They were a disappointing 1-5 on the road and while they established themselves as a high-octane offense, it resulted in too many turnovers as they couldn't get their season off the ground. It's unclear whether they'll continue to split time between quarterbacks Jordan Cooke and Hunter Hays as they saw a ton of success with the offense, but the two combined for 18 interceptions to just 21 touchdowns. Still, they saw improvements from their 1-10 record the prior season, so things are beginning to look up for the Bengals.

Idaho State will once again have to rely on their veteran leaders on the offensive line as they'll want to establish the run with Eastern Washington transfer Justice Jackson. He's shown to provide quick bursts of offense and his contributions should take some pressure and defenders away from playing the quarterbacks. Despite returning 11 players on the defensive side of the ball, the Bengals defense ranked among the nation's worst and they'll need to see vast improvements if they want their offensive success to mean anything.

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State comes into this season following an 8-5 record and going 5-4 within the Pac-12. They're the only other team remaining in the conference along with Washington State and this season will be interesting for the Beavers to say the least. They're dealing with the departure of their head coach, key quarterback, and starting tight end as all departed for Michigan State. Coach Trent Bray will have a talented roster to work with, but his first season will be about gaining his team's respect and building a new culture within the program. The Beavers will also see a brand new look at quarterback in Idaho transfer Gevani McCoy recently being named the starter.

Another obstacle for Oregon State to overcome this year will be the rebuilding of their offensive line as just about all of last year's starters are gone. It will certainly come with growing pains to reinvent the offense and bring them to an efficient level, but they should be confident in the returning players anchoring their defensive efforts. The defensive side saw much fewer departures to the portal and the Beavers should have a ton more synchronicity on that side of the ball come this season. As long as their offense can figure things out, they should be in fine shape with their new-look system.

Final Idaho State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

We'll see another FCS vs. FBS matchup in this one as the Idaho State Bengals try to improve on their disappointing season from a year ago. Despite having the most potent offense in the FCS, their defense struggled mightily and it cost them on their record. If they don't see massive improvements on that side of the ball, they won't stand much of a chance to keep up with a team like Oregon State.

Oregon State, on the other hand, is in full rebuilding mode and they'll be moving forward this season with a first-year coach and a new transfer starting quarterback. Their entire offense is basically new and they'll undoubtedly see their growing pains throughout the season. However, their defense can become the rally-point for this team and they're full of players who decided to ride it out and stick with their team despite the wave of transfers.

Ultimately, I think the Oregon State defense will be too much for the Idaho State Bengals to make a difference against. This Beavers team is bound to play with a chip on their shoulders this season and they have something to prove with the amount of transfer players they're featuring. While the spread is a massive gap, let's roll with Oregon State's defense to help them cover this significant spread.

Final Idaho State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -27.5 (-110)