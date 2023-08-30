Jon Jones reached the top of the MMA world when he won the UFC Heavyweight championship. Now, a lot of fans seem to think that the UFC 295 fight against Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden is going to be lopsided. The two may have fairly near records but Miocic has been getting ready for Bones. Even Dana White saw Miocic's track record and called Miocic one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. Is it really a David and Goliath matchup?

Jon Jones may be a fan of a lot of things but he is not giddy about their UFC 295 matchup being called lopsided. Bones thinks that he and Stipe Miocic are matched well. He revealed the reason behind the logic in his latest statement, via the OverDogs podcast.

“Stipe has balls. He has courage. He’s not the youngest fighter, but that is a man. That is a man. I’m not the youngest either,” he said about Stone Cold. But, he did not forget that Miocic may have a slight advantage in age, “In sports years, I’m over the hill, that’s for sure. Especially in combat sports.”

Overall, he just does not like being the Goliath in this UFC 295, “Everyone else thinks that his back’s against the wall and this is a David and Goliath situation for him. I disagree.”

The two have not been bashing one another in statements nor going feral against one another. Only time will tell if both of them are able to deliver on UFC 295. And, if Dana White books a rematch after.