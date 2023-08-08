We're just over eight months into the 2023 UFC calendar and we've already paid witness to some of the biggest fights in recent history. From Jon Jones making his long-awaited return to become a heavyweight champion to Alexander Volkanovski's attempt at becoming a two-weight champion against Islam Makhachev to Israel Adesanya finally getting one over Alex Pereira in their rematch — it's fair to say MMA fans have been spoilt by the big events this year.

However, there are still plenty of big fights remaining with just four months left in the calendar year. So with that said, here are four of the biggest UFC fights remaining in 2023.

4. Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira II

There were two real options for Makhachev's second title defense at UFC 294 on Oct. 21 and they were both rematches — one with Volkanovski and one with Charles Oliveira. Eventually, Oliveira — previously unavailable to fight — got the opportunity and in the end, it was the fight that made most sense as it promises to be a much better and more competitive fight than the first meeting.

“Do Bronx” claimed he had an off night in his first encounter with Makhachev with his coaches also stating that he didn't implement his game plan at all. Add in how human Makhachev looked against Volkanovski along with Oliveira's super impressive win against Beneil Dariush earlier this summer, and fans can only expect a barnburner in the rematch.

3. Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Given their beef that is nearly a year old, we won't have to wait that much longer for Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev to fight. Both fighters also compete at UFC 294, having not fought since August and September of last year respectively — and it's simply an intriguing matchup.

Other than Gilbert Burns, the unbeaten Chimaev has run through the competition in the UFC so far mainly with his superior grappling ability. However, Costa is the first ranked opponent Chimaev will face at middleweight. Despite two losses in his last three, Costa has shown to have respectable takedown defense and has the power to finish a fight. He also believes there is simply no chance Chimaev wins. One thing is for sure — the winner will put themselves in a good position to challenge for the middleweight title next.

It might seem odd to have this fight up so high, but this could literally be the start of the Sean O'Malley era. Think back to 2015 when Conor McGregor defeated both Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo to ultimately become the undisputed featherweight champion. The Irishman not only proved himself against the best of the division — it was his coming out party where he truly became a world star.

The same could happen with O'Malley. He's already one of the biggest draws in the sport with a massive mainstream following given his Twitch channel, podcast and merchandise. But he could be even bigger if he were to defeat Sterling at UFC 292 and become a UFC champion in his first attempt. It won't be easy by any means, however.

Sterling has proven himself to be a tough contest for anyone as he's one of the best bantamweights in recent memory. His striking has improved tenfold compared to a couple of years ago and once he takes you down, it's basically a wrap. It's hard to imagine Sterling not being able to take O'Malley down. We've seen “Sugar” deal with adversity against Petr Yan on the feet. How will he respond to the adversity from Sterling on the ground? Will he be able to get back to his feet? Will he get tapped out or even worse, dominated and battered? Or will the stars align and will O'Malley get the highlight reel knockout to wear UFC gold? UFC 292 takes place in just under two weeks on Aug. 19 where we'll get our answers.

1. Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

This is not only the biggest fight of 2023 — it's possibly the biggest fight in UFC heavyweight history. Jones — arguably the greatest fighter of all time — will look to make the first defense of his heavyweight title against Miocic, whom many regard to be the greatest heavyweight of all time.

It's a fight that's come a bit late, but it's still a massive occasion and that's further highlighted by the fact that it will headline UFC 295 which takes place Nov. 11 in none other than Madison Square Garden, New York. It could also potentially be the last fight of Jones' illustrious career to make things even more intriguing.

But it all comes down to the matchup. Miocic is probably Jones' toughest test in the division as he has a wrestling background and will not be as easy to take to the ground as Ciryl Gane was. Not to mention, he has some of the best boxing in the UFC. However, he also turns 41 this month, is past his prime and hasn't competed since March 2021. Will Jones be fighting him at the right time? Or will Jones meet his match and Miocic becomes a three-time heavyweight champion to all but seal his case as the greatest heavyweight ever?