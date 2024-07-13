For much of the start of the season, the New York Mets seemed destined to be one of the worst teams in the MLB. But as the All-Star break draws near, they find themselves sporting a 48-45 record, which is good for the second National League wild card spot currently. They still have a lot of work to do, but things are certainly trending upwards for the Mets right now.

Of course, not everything is going perfect for them right now, but that's true for every team in the majors. One such speed bump that New York is dealing with currently comes in the form of the latest injury update for reliever Drew Smith. Smith hasn't pitched since June 23rd, and after he underwent surgery to fix up his UCL, it sounds like he is likely going to be done for the year.

Via New York Mets:

“DREW SMITH MEDICAL UPDATE: Yesterday, Drew Smith underwent right elbow UCL reconstruction with internal brace augmentation with Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX. Additional updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Mets bullpen suffers big blow with Drew Smith injury update

Smith has spent parts of six seasons in the majors with the Mets, and he's been one of their more unheralded bullpen pieces in recent seasons. This season, he had been particularly effective when he found himself on the mound (1-1, 3.06 ERA, 23 K, 1.53 WHIP), and his experience with New York will surely be missed as they continue to try to make a playoff push.

Without Smith, the Mets need for pitching grows even larger than it already was. They certainly could use a starting pitcher, but their bullpen suddenly looks a bit light on reliable arms without Smith in the fold. New York's trade deadline strategy has completely flipped on its head over the past few weeks, so it's safe to say that they will be a team worth keeping an eye on in the reliever market.

Along with Smith, key bullpen pieces in Reed Garrett and Sean Reid-Foley are on the injured list for the time being too, so this upcoming stretch is going to be difficult for the Mets to navigate. The three-headed snake of Edwin Diaz, Adam Ottavino, and Jake Diekman is going to have to step up more than ever, which is a bit concerning given how shaky they all have been throughout the year.

Smith isn't the greatest pitcher to ever roam the planet, but bullpen pieces like him are necessary on championship caliber teams. The Mets are still trying to figure if they are a true contender, and whether or not they can fill in their bullpen in the wake of their recent run of injuries could end up determining their postseason fate.