When the 2024 MLB All-Star Game rosters were announced, first baseman Pete Alonso was the only player representing the New York Mets. To Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor should've joined Alonso as Mets representatives in Texas.

With injury replacements and withdrawals, perhaps Lindor still finds his way onto the All-Star team. But for now, New York is poised to receive just Alonso representation. For Nimmo, that doesn't sit quite right, via SNY.

“He's playing like an All-Star and an MVP candidate that we all know and love,” Nimmo said of Lindor. “The production that we're getting from him right now is unbelievable.”

Lindor, alongside Nimmo, played a massive role in the Mets' 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The former went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Nimmo added a three-run blast of his own.

The performance has moved Lindor's stat line for the season to a .253 batting average with 16 home runs, 48 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He seems to have found his stride, as the shortstop is hitting .313 with four home runs, 11 RBI and four stolen bases over his past 15 games. Lindor leads the Mets in stolen bases, ranks second in home runs and third in RBI.

While it didn't result in an All-Star nomination, Lindor's hot streak has helped New York get back into playoff contention. At an even 45-45, the Mets sit 1.5 games out of a Wild Card berth.

If the team wants to secure their spot in the postseason, they'll need Francisco Lindor to continue hitting how he has. While Brandon Nimmo thinks his performance warranted a trip to the All-Star Game, he'll still walk into battle next to Lindor to try and help the Mets achieve their ultimate playoff goal.

Francisco Lindor's fall and rise with Mets

The Mets' trade for Lindor was one of the biggest acquisitions of the 2021 offseason. While New York dealt away Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, the team was now well equipped with their shortstop of the present and future.

However, Lindor's first year in Flushing didn't necessarily go to plan. Over 125 games, he hit just .230 with 20 home runs, 63 RBI and 10 stolen bases. While the counting stats aren't bad, Lindor was expected to provide much more offense upon his arrival to the Mets.

Luckily for New York, it appears that it just took Francisco Lindor some time to get acclimated to his surroundings. In year two with the club he hit .270 with 26 home runs, 107 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He followed that up with a .254 batting average, 31 home runs, 98 RBI and 31 stolen bases in 2023.

All in all, Lindor has hit .253 with 93 home runs, 316 RBI and 73 stolen bases. Under contract through 2032, Lindor is poised to keep mashing baseball in New York for the foreseeable future.

While he has been named to four All-Star Games over his 10-year MLB career, none of them have come with the Mets. When Lindor gets his first All-Star nod in Queens, Brandon Nimmo wants to be right beside him for the announcement.