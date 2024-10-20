After a commanding 56-7 victory over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti boldly proclaimed that his Hoosiers “broke the will” of the Cornhuskers. This was not untrue, as Indiana thoroughly dominated Nebraska in all facets of the game, out-gaining their Big Ten foe by nearly 200 yards and winning the turnover battle 5 to 1. But for as broken as Nebraska may have been following the loss, the win could prove to be just as costly in Bloomington.

Per ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel:

“Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke is not expected to play this week against Washington because of a thumb injury in the Nebraska game. He will return this season, but the timetable isn’t clear yet.”

Sixth-year senior quarterback Kurtis Rourke was one of the 46 new additions to the Indiana football team this spring, and thus far, he's been by far the most impactful. While playing for Ohio University, Rourke won the MAC Offensive Player of the Year award in 2022, but suffered a torn ACL late in the season, and didn't appear to be quite the same guy during the 2023 campaign. But few quarterbacks in the country have been better than Rourke in 2024.

At week's end, Rourke was fourth in the Big Ten in passing yards (1,941), first in touchdowns (15) and second in completion percentage (74.6 percent). Add all of that up, and Rourke currently has the 6th-best Heisman Trophy odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The closest that a Hoosiers player has ever come to winning the Heisman Trophy was in 1989, when running back Anthony Thompson finished 2nd in the voting behind Houston Cougars quarterback Andre Ware.

Now, this improbable Heisman campaign, and this once-in-a-generation Hoosiers season is suddenly on the rocks. The Washington Huskies don't present the most difficult challenge next weekend, but there's no telling how backup quarterback Tayven Jackson will perform when he's not being spotted a multiple touchdown lead. This year, in limited action, he's looked fine. But in six appearances last season, Jackson threw five interceptions to just two touchdowns.

After Washington, the Hoosiers will go on the road to face Michigan State before a tough back-to-back against Michigan and Ohio State awaits them. Hopefully by then the thumb injury that Rourke suffered on Saturday won't be a concern, and Indiana's dream season will still be alive.