Harrison Ford’s final outing as Indiana Jones will be having its world premiere pretty soon at the Cannes Film Festival, and the official runtime has been released — and it exceeds the previous franchise record by a wide margin.

One Take News reported that the runtime for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes in at a whopping 154 minutes — that’s 12 minutes longer than the previously reported runtime. While those who sat through the likes of The Irishman or Beau is Afraid (I’m especially sorry if you sat through that monstrosity) may not be intimidated, that’s a franchise record.

For reference, the previous Indiana Jones films never eclipsed 128 minutes. Raiders of the Lost Ark was 115 minutes long; Temple of Doom was 118 minutes long; The Last Crusade was 128 minutes long; and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was 122 minutes long.

Dial of Destiny is the fifth and final adventure (for now) in the Indiana Jones saga. It once again pits Indiana (Ford) against the Nazis, this time over the titular dial of destiny — which presumably deals with time travel. Harrison Ford once again reprises his role and is joined by franchise newcomers Phoebe Walter-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, and the great Mads Mikkelsen. While the cast is predominantly made up of newbies, John Rhys-Davies reprises his role of Sallah from the original trilogy. Oscar-winning director James Mangold also stepped in for Steven Spielberg — this is the first Indiana Jones film not directed by the legendary filmmaker.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hold its world premiere on May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival and will be released on June 30.