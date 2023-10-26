The Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4) go on the road to take on the 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1). This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out an Indiana-Penn State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Indiana used a new quarterback in their last game against Rutgers, Brendan Soresby. He has been better than the original starter, though. As a team, Indiana has passed for 1,386 yards, and six touchdowns. However, they have thrown five interceptions. On the ground, the Hoosiers have rushed for 3.4 yards per carry. They have also rushed for eight touchdowns. Indiana has six interceptions on defense and 22 pass deflections.

Penn State has been very good this season. They are coming off their first loss, though. Penn State lost to Ohio State, but they have been able to handle every other team. Drew Allar has been very good. He has passed for 1,445 yards, and 13 touchdowns. What is even more impressive is his zero interceptions thrown. Penn State has 17 rushing touchdowns this season, and six have come from Nicholas Singleton. On defense, Penn State has 29 sacks and seven interceptions.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Indiana-Penn State Odds

Indiana: +31.5 (-110)

Penn State: -31.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State Week 9

Time: 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread

Indiana is going to give up points. This means Indiana will need to score to cover the spread. It is a large spread at 31.5, and this is a capable cover. Penn State has not covered this spread in any of their Big-10 games, so it is possible for Indiana. Indiana does not need to score a whole bunch, but they will need to score a little bit. If Indiana can put up a couple of touchdowns, it would not be surprising to see them cover this spread.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread

Penn State is very good, and they take care of the ball very well. They score almost 40 points a game, and Allar has not turned the ball over this season. He will be able to lead the offense against a weaker Indiana team. Indiana allows the second-most points in the Big Ten, and Penn State scores the second-most. Penn State will be able to put up points in this game, and if they score 45+, there is a good chance they cover this spread.

Penn State plays very good defense, as well. They allow the second-fewest points per game in the conference. Indiana has scored the fewest points per game in the Big Ten. Penn State will be able to shut down Indiana in this game, and it is not going to be a challenge. If Penn State does that, they will cover the spread.

Final Indiana-Penn State Prediction & Pick

Indiana has not been in Big Ten play, and nothing will change in this game. Penn State is a very good team and I think they will crush the Hoosiers in this game. Indiana will struggle to score more than 10 points, and Penn State will drive down the field with ease. I will take Penn State to cover the spread, especially after the result of the Ohio State game.

Final Indiana-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Penn State -31.5 (-110), Over 45.5 (-115)