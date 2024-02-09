Indiana will look to pull off a major Big Ten upset when they face Purdue on Saturday.

A Big Ten clash of epic proportions will be underway on Saturday as the Indiana Hoosiers clash with the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers. Let's take a look at our College Basketball odds series where our Indiana-Purdue prediction and pick will be revealed.

With their March Madness hopes hanging by a thread, many are considering this matchup for Indiana as a must-win. Clearly, their backs may be up against the wall in this one, but don't tell that to these Hoosiers. Most recently, it was IU that came away with a gargantuan road win in Columbus over the Ohio State Buckeyes by a final score of 76-73. Overall, Indiana is 14-9 and are 6-6 in Big Ten action.

Arguably enough, the Purdue Boilermakers are once again considered a strong National Title threats. Over the course of the season, Purdue has managed to go down in defeat only twice as they also have a commanding lead in the Big Ten. On the surface, the Boilermakers boast a 1.5 game lead over second-place Illinois in the race for the conference lead. With seven-straight wins under their belts, Purdue is a certified well-oiled machine.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Purdue Odds

Indiana: +17.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1280

Purdue: -17.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Quite evidently, Indiana will need to put forth their greatest effort of the season if they want to upset and even cover the spread against Purdue on their home floor. Without a doubt, it all starts with the dynamic play of leading scorer Malik Reneau who is fresh off of punishing the Buckeyes with 26 points.

As a whole, it was the sophomore forward that dismantled Ohio State all night long. At the surface level, Reneau can do it all from inside the paint and even from trey land. Unquestionably, Reneau will need to put together a valiant performance to slay a Goliath in Purdue.

Not to mention, but Indiana's three-point shooting has been problematic to say the least, which should only increase the importance of Reneau and the team's ability to shoot from deep. If all else fails shooting wise, not allowing Purdue big man Zach Edey dominate the offensive glass is going to be critical.

In nearly every game he plays, Edey is an absolute pest for opposing teams inside on both ends of the court. Making sure to get a body on Edey at all times will be Indiana's saving grace.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Approaching nearly a year ago when Purdue was absolutely dumbfounded by sixteen-seed Farleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Heading into the 2023-2024 regular season, Purdue is well aware of what is at stake. Not only are they bonafide contenders, but securing vengeance from last year's historic shortcoming is fresh on the mind of these Boilermakers.

In order to garner their 22nd win of the season as the month of February carries on, be on the lookout for Purdue to flex their muscles in the form of an offense that few defenses from around the country are able to figure out.

In their first meeting with the Hoosiers earlier in the season that resulted in a 87-66 beatdown, it was the Boilermakers that kept the turnovers to a minimum and also held the IU crowd at bay. While this offense should be expected to hit some shots as they are averaging 85 points per game, but they also rarely make back-breaking mistakes that ultimately cost them harshly.

Everyone knows who National Player of the Year Zach Edey is, but this team is also built upon the excellence of Mason Gillis, Ethan Morton, and Lance Jones. All together, these names make Purdue a tough team to overcome. In fact, the latter of those names is shooting a team-high 38% from downtown.

At the end of the day, the Boilermakers a squad that is loaded with experience. With senior players at nearly every turn, there is no need to worry about Purdue faltering under the pressure with the amount of trials that they have faced together,

Final Indiana-Purdue Prediction & Pick

It doesn't get much better than this for your basketball weekend! Kick back, relax, and take Purdue to win big like they did in the first meeting between these two schools.

Ultimately, this Boilermakers squad is far too talented and battle-tested for a team like the Hoosiers to win especially within the confines of Mackey Arena.

Final Indiana-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -17.5 (-120)