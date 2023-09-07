It is a battle of Indiana as Indiana State travels to play Indiana. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Indiana State-Indiana prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Indiana State opened the season with a 27-0 loss at home to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. In the game, the Sycamores turned over the ball six times, while managing just 219 yards of offense. It was those turnovers that killed them. The first one was a dumble by Lance Rees on a drive in which the Sycamores were moving the ball. They held Eastern Illinois to a punt, but then Gavin Screws through pick-sixes on the two next purposes to end the half. In the second half, a near turnover led to a safety on Harry Traum on a 16-yard loss. Then after the punt, the Panthers scored again. After six turnovers, leading to 21 points, the game was out of reach for the Sycamores.

Indiana had to play a much different level of competition. They faced Ohio State and would fall 23-3. While the offense for Indiana struggled, managing just 153 yards, the defense was solid. They held Ohio State to just 2-12 on third down, while also causing an interception. In the first half, they held Ohio State's high-flying offense to just ten points. The Hoosiers could hold Marvin Harrison Jr. to just two receptions and 18 yards, and Emeka Egbuka to three receptions and 16 yards.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Indiana State-Indiana Odds

Indiana State: +31.5 (-115)

Indiana: -31.5 (-105)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FuboTV

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Indiana State Will Cover The Spread

Cade Chambers did not play last week for the Sycamores, but he needs to this week. Last week, Gavin Screws and Evan Elaes were a combined 13 for 26 for 116 yards and four interceptions. Chambers threw three interceptions last year while being conference newcomer of the year. He was not accurate, throwing for just 44.5 percent passing, but he was solid. His worst game was an 11-30 performance in which he threw for just 117 yards and rushed for 49 while throwing a pick. He needs to be back in the lineup and possess the ball Indiana State has a chance in this one.

Next is Justin Dinka needs to be better. Last year he ran for 895 yards on 155 carries. That was good for 5.8 yards per carry while he had six touchdowns. Last game, he had just six carries for 17 yards and the Sycamores decided to spread the carries more and abandon the running game at times. The offensive line needs to help out though. Often running backs were met in the backfield and they could not do anything with the ball. The center also had some major issues getting the ball to the quarterback. The safety was caused by a bad snap to the punter, and often the quarterback lost time trying to get the ball under control from the center.

On defense, they were solid, but when dealing with short fields, it is hard to work. Maddix Blackwell was the start. He had 11 tackles and an interception in the game. Micah Hauser was also solid. He had six tackles and met guys early in when a reception was made in front of him. Still, there was little pressure on the quarterback. Indiana State managed just one sack, and that is something that needs to change in this game.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread

For Indiana, this game starts on defense. They were solid in the coverage game against two of the best wide receivers in the nation. Nicolas Toomer allowed three receptions but it was just for 19 yards. He forced another incompletion, had two tackles, and a pass breakup. Also, one of the tackles was for a stop and caused a punt for Ohio State. The corners for Indiana were targeted a total of 12 times in the game and gave up just 60 yards with two pass break ups, and two stops. Kobee Minor could have had an enormous game, but he dropped an interception.

At quarterback, Breandan Sorsby was solid. He went 8-15 for 58 yards. Sorsby dropped back just 17 times, being pressured nine times. He got the ball off in seven of those times, scrambled once, and then was sacked once. Considering he is a freshman with very little experience, it was a solid first start and he will improve going from Ohio State to Indiana State.

Indiana needs to run the ball better though. Christian Turner led the team in rushing yards, running for 29 yards on seven carries. Still, 11 of those yards came on one carry. Meanwhile, Jaylin Lucas struggled. He did not have many holes to run through and often was hit behind the line of scrimmage. He ran 11 times for just 24 yards, with his longest run of the day being for four yards.

The blocking for the running backs was rough. Of the five linemen who had the most snaps, only Khalil Benson had a grade over 55 in run-blocking situations according to PFF. He was also the only one who won over 70% of his battles in run-blocking downs, creating a push-up field. Meanwhile, Matthew Bedford hopes to be better. He struggled protecting the quarterback, allowing the quarterback to be hit once, hurried one, and pressured another two times.

Final Indiana State-Indiana Prediction & Pick

While Indiana was not great, they played against a team that was ranked third in the country. They made Ohio State look rough enough that they dropped in the AP Poll to fifth. Indiana showed solid defense and could have had more turnovers than they did in the game. Indiana State turned over the ball a ton. They do not have a potent offense and struggle to score. If they have more trouble on the offensive line, this game could be over quickly. This could be a shutout this week, so look at the under, while Indiana covers.

Final Indiana-Indiana State Prediction & Pick: Indiana -33.5 (-105) and Under 46.5 (-110)