The Indiana Hoosiers take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Check out our Women's March Madness odds series for our Indiana South Carolina prediction and pick. Find how to watch Indiana South Carolina.
You might have seen Connecticut dump-truck San Diego State in the Sweet 16 round of the Men's NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. If there's an equivalent to UConn in the Women's NCAA Tournament, it is obviously South Carolina. The Gamecocks played a terrific game to crush North Carolina and advance to the Sweet 16. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was impressed, and that's not easy to do. She noted she hadn't seen a performance that good and that complete from her team in quite some time. It's an indication that South Carolina's struggles at the SEC Tournament — it almost lost to Tennessee and had trouble separating from LSU — were not cause for alarm. South Carolina has a balanced team with several capable scorers, inside-outside diversity on offense, and an ability to defend at a high level. The Gamecocks have definitely regained their fastball at this tournament. As they go to Albany for the regionals, they have every reason to think they will return to the Women's Final Four.
The Indiana Hoosiers played sluggish first halves in each of their first two NCAA Tournament games against Fairfield and Oklahoma. They rallied to comfortably defeat Fairfield, and then they faced a much tougher test against Oklahoma in the second round. They trailed by four points late in the game and then rattled off a 10-0 run to beat OU, 75-68. Indiana was down 64-60 with 2:30 remaining before finding a big finishing kick. Indiana was favored in that game. The Hoosiers aren't favored here. Can they play with the freedom which comes from being a big underdog?
Here are the Indiana-South Carolina Women's March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Women's March Madness Odds: Indiana-South Carolina Odds
Indiana Hoosiers: +15.5 (-105)
South Carolina Gamecocks: -15.5 (-115)
Over: 143.5 (-110)
Under: 143.5 (-110)
How To Watch Indiana vs South Carolina
Time: 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT
TV: ESPN
Why Indiana Could Cover the Spread
The Hoosiers were not at their best in the first week of the NCAA Tournament, but after struggling in the first 15 to 20 minutes of play, they rallied to win. A good, veteran team coming together to win tough ballgames — especially after trailing by four points with 2:30 remaining, as was the case against Oklahoma in the second round — can create a lot of confidence and momentum which can flow into this game. Indiana will play this game with no fear and no pressure, since no one expects the Hoosiers to win. That kind of liberation can lead to a top-quality performance. South Carolina is a great team, but the Gamecocks were flawless against North Carolina. Chances are they will be less efficient in this game, especially since it won't be on their home floor. Last weekend, the Gamecocks were able to play in their own arena. This game in Albany will be different.
Why South Carolina Could Cover the Spread
This game should have a larger spread than 15.5. South Carolina has covered the spread in each of its first two NCAA Tournament games, and it covered the spread very easily against North Carolina. Indiana has not been very convincing in its NCAA Tournament wins. The gap between these two teams is substantial. South Carolina should be able to take a 10-point lead at halftime. It can then build on that lead and pull away for a comfortable blowout win.
Final Indiana-South Carolina Prediction & Pick
The Gamecocks are roaring and have a chip on their shoulder from the fight at the end of the LSU game in the SEC Tournament. They should dominate here. Take South Carolina.
Final Indiana-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: South Carolina -15.5