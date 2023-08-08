Karlie Kloss is a world-class supermodel. She was once a Victoria's Secret Angel and has been on the cover of several magazines. Given Kloss' achievements, have you ever wondered how a popular model like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Karlie Kloss' $23.5 million penthouse in Manhattan.

Kloss currently lives with her husband and businessman Joshua Kushner. With their child Levi growing up and with Kloss revealing her pregnancy, the former model has upgraded to a much larger apartment in the same Puck Building. As a result, Kloss and her husband are keen on unloading their penthouse by listing it in the market with an asking price of $23.5 million.

Here are some photos of Karlie Kloss' $23.5 million penthouse in Manhattan.

Photos courtesy of: She Knows

The Puck Building was originally constructed in 1885. It was mainly used for industrial purposes, particularly for printing. However, as years passed, the owners transformed the building into a condominium starting in 1983. Since then, it has become one of the most highly priced residences in the area.

Located in the prestigious Puck Building, which is owned by Kloss' father-in-law, Kloss' apartment duplex has 5,672 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Some of the apartment features include a private elevator, a large living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen designed with nice cabinetry, a minimalist dining area, a family room, a children's playroom, and a main bedroom with a luxurious bathroom.

Unfortunately, the only downside to this apartment is the lack of an outdoor space. However, for a family-sized home, the amenities well more than make up for it.

Although she retired from modeling to pursue studies at New York University, Kloss has had plenty of success in the modeling industry. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Kloss has a net worth of around $40 million. Apart from a successful modeling career, Kloss also earns from various endorsement deals. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live in a luxurious apartment like this one.

Although she plans to sell off this $23.5 million Manhattan apartment, Kloss and her family are moving in to a 7,240-square-foot penthouse in the same Puck Building. Furthermore, they also own a $23.5 million property in Miami.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Karlie Kloss' $23.5 million penthouse in Manhattan.