Michelle Pfeiffer has carved out a solid acting career. She has starred in major films such as I Am Sam, One Fine Day, What Lies Beneath, Age of Innocence, Ant Man and the Wasp, and many more. Pfeiffer is also a three-time Oscar Award nominated celebrity. Given Pfeiffer's accomplishments, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Michelle Pfeiffer's $25 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Back in 2020, Pfeiffer starred in French Exit. Around the same time, she also did some real estate shopping by buying a Pacific Palisades mansion with husband David Kelley. The property purchase made the Ant Man and the Wasp star shell out $22.3 million.

However, just about a year later, Pfeiffer opted to sell the same property. In 2021, she listed the Pacific Palisades home for $25 million.

Here are some photos of Michelle Pfeiffer's $25 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Popularly known as The Napoli House, Pfeiffer's former mansion encompasses 10,000 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The Napoli House features an office with a fireplace, a spacious living room filled with several indoor lounge areas, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a formal dining room, and a main bed suite with a fireplace and a luxe bathroom with a tub.

While the home's interior is impressive, there's also plenty to like about the outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge area, an al fresco dining area, and sufficient amount of green spaces, which could be used for gardening.

Given the home's amenities, the Napoli House is certainly fit for a major Hollywood star like Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer is a popular actress who has starred in several notable films. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Pfeiffer has a net worth of around $250 million. As a result, she can certainly afford to live in a home like this one.

As of late, Pfeiffer has been busy unloading several of her properties. Aside from the $25 million Napoli House, the I Am Sam star also sold another Pacific Palisades home for only $6.5 million, forcing Pfeiffer to absorb a $1.2 million loss.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michelle Pfeiffer's $25 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.