Russell Crowe is a well-respected actor who has starred in successful films such as A Beautiful Mind, Gladiator, L.A. Confidential, and many more. Crowe is also an Oscar Award winner.

Given Crowe's accomplishments in the industry, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Russell Crowe's $40 million former mansion in Elizabeth Bay, Australia, a suburb of Sydney.

Back in 2001, Crowe starred in the hit dramatic film A Beautiful Mind. During the same year, he also purchased a home in Sydney. The property purchase made the Oscar Award-winning celebrity shell out $9.2 million. It's worth noting that the home once belonged to media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

After living there for 12 years, Crowe decided to move on from his property. In 2013, he successfully sold it off at a price of $11.5 million. Years later, the property returned to the market with an asking price of $40 million.

Here are some photos of Russell Crowe's $40 million former mansion in Elizabeth Bay.

Photos courtesy of: Luxury Defined

Known as the residence called Berthong, the home was originally completed in 1886. Since then, it has gone through several changes. Crowe's former home encompasses over 1,600 square meters of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Crowe's former mansion features several indoor lounge areas, a formal dining room, a stand-out entry hall, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, and many more.

While the indoors are impressive, there's also a lot to admire about the outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool, a terrace with a dining area, and a landscaped garden filled with green spaces which is a dream for a person who loves gardening.

With a mansion like this, it's easy to see why a Hollywood star like Crowe picked up the home. It seems like a relaxing home that should help him unwind away from the grueling demands of Hollywood life.

Crowe has starred in several successful movies. He most recently starred in The Pope's Exorcist, and Crowe is expected to return for the sequel. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Crowe has a net worth of around $120 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a mansion like this one.

Although Crowe no longer owns the Elizabeth Bay mansion, he still owns a property in Nana Glen, South Wales. Unfortunately, it was burned by bush fires in 2019.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Russell Crowe's $40 million former mansion in Elizabeth Bay.