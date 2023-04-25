I must make a confession — the news of a new Pope’s Exorcist film was not on my bingo card for this week (or ever, really). While the news is an answer to the prayer of any fans of Russell Crowe or of The Pope’s Exorcist, it’s still a bit of a shocking revelation on this Tuesday morning.

Based on the 1990 book An Exorcist Tells His Story and the 1992 book An Exorcist: More Stories by Father Gabriele Amorth, The Pope’s Exorcist told the story of Amorth (played by Crowe), who was the Pope’s personal exorcist, who battles demons and performed over 100,000 exorcisms in his career. The film also starred Franco Nero as the Pope and Laurel Mardsen as a girl named Amy. The Pope’s Exorcist has been a far cry from a box office smash hit — grossing $52 million worldwide at the time of this writing against an $18 million budget — it has been profitable for Sony and it’s receiving good reactions from audiences (it holds an 82% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes).

Nevertheless, The Pope’s Exorcist was enough of a success for Sony to look into developing a sequel. Bloody Disgusting broke the news that a sequel to the film is in early development. There are no further details in the report, however, they did throw in that they expect Crowe to return for the sequel.

Russell Crowe has been doing it all lately — jumping from Zack Snyder’s Justice League to Thor: Love and Thunder to The Greatest Beer Run Ever. He even directed a film titled Poke Face (not to be confused with the Peacock series) with Liam Hemsworth. Later this year, Crowe will appear in Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The Pope’s Exorcist is in theaters now.