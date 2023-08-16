Snoop Dogg, also known as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is one of the best rappers in the music industry. He has released several hit singles including The Next Episode, Young, Wild & Free, Beautiful, Drop It Like It's Hot, and many more. Snoop Dogg is also a 16-time Grammy Award nominee. Given his success as a rapper, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Snoop Dogg's $1.7 million house in Diamond Bar, California.

Back in 1998, Snoop Dogg dropped the album called Da Game Is to be Sold, Not to be Told. With the album performing relatively well, the rapper picked up a home in Diamond Bar. The property purchase made The Next Episode rapper shell out $720,000.

Fast forward to 2022, Snoop Dogg turned heads by winning a Primetime Emmy Award for performing in Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Furthermore, the same Diamond Bar property has appreciated in value, now worth $1.7 million.

Here are some photos of Snoop Dogg's $1.7 million house in Diamond Bar, California.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Kolo Magazine

Snoop Dogg's massive home sits on 2.8 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 4,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Some of the home's main highlights include a spacious living room, a library, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, and a primary bedroom with a luxe bath.

Outdoors, Snoop Dogg won't have any problems getting some fresh air. The property's backyard features a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a full sized tennis court, an outdoor patio, and much more.

Snoop Dogg is a highly successful artist. As a result, there's no question that the Young, Wild & Free rapper can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Snoop Dogg has a net worth of around $160 million.

Apart from this $1.7 million Diamond Bar home, Snoop Dogg also owns another property within the community. The second Diamond Bar home is reportedly being used as the Primetime Emmy Award winning rapper's recording studio and his preferred location for shooting music videos. Apart from recording studios, this Diamond Bar home also contains a basketball court.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Snoop Dogg's $1.7 million house in Diamond Bar, California.