Troy Aikman carved out a decorated NFL career as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. He helped deliver three Super Bowl titles and was the MVP of Super Bowl XXXVII. Aikman also has six Pro Bowl appearances. Nowadays, Aikman spends his time as a commentator for FOX.

Given Aikman's decorated career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Troy Aikman's $5.4 million former mansion in Dallas.

In 2013, Aikman was given the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. Around the same time, he also rewarded himself by picking up a $4.25 million home in the Highland Park neighborhood of Dallas, which was quite a bargain. Originally, the previous owner listed the mansion with an asking price for as much as $6.85 million.

But after just two years of living there, the three-time Super Bowl champion decided to unload the property. In fact, the Super Bowl XXXVII MVP successfully sold the Highland Park property for $5.4 million.

Here are some photos of Troy Aikman's $5.4 million former mansion in Dallas.

Photos courtesy of: Candy's Dirt

Originally constructed in 2007, Aikman's former mansion encompasses 10,662 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Aikman's previous Highland Park home can be described as stunning at best. The Dallas property contains several features, including an elevator, a wine cellar, a home office, a game room, a movie theater, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a breakfast bar, a spacious living room, and a master bed suite with a well-designed bath.

Outdoors, the property's backyard includes a grilling station, a coffee area, and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening.

Aikman carved out a successful NFL career with the Cowboys. In addition to this, he has also shown that he belongs in FOX's commentating team. As a result, there's no question that the three-time Super Bowl champion can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aikman has a net worth of around $65 million.

Although Aikman no longer owns the $5.4 million Dallas mansion, he still owns another $24 million mansion in the same Highland Park neighborhood. The $24 million property was once considered the priciest home in Texas. However, Aikman never successfully unloaded the estate.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Troy Aikman's $5.4 million former mansion in Dallas.