Lionel Messi is making a significant impact on and off the field for Inter Miami, with his advice proving invaluable to his teammates, such as David Ruiz, reported by goal.com. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's transition to MLS has been seamless, as he quickly established himself as a leader and mentor within the Inter Miami squad.

One player who has benefited from Messi's wisdom is 19-year-old David Ruiz. The young talent played a crucial role in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory, scoring a goal in their impressive 4-1 semi-final win over the Philadelphia Union. Ruiz revealed that Messi's guidance has played a pivotal role in his development.

Messi's advice to Ruiz centered on the importance of patience and positioning. The Argentine icon urged Ruiz to stand still more on the field, emphasizing that by holding his position, he could create opportunities and receive the ball in a more advantageous position. Ruiz took this advice to heart and found success by adopting a more patient approach to his game.

Ruiz spoke about the impact of Messi's advice, stating, “One thing Messi told me is to stand still more. You want to run for every ball, look for space to have it more, but he has told me to stay still in my position and the ball will come to me. I tried it and it came off. I was more patient.”

Messi's experience and tactical insight have been evident in his performances as well. As he has matured, he has learned to conserve energy and pick his moments to make impactful contributions on the field. This strategy has proven successful, particularly during Argentina's victorious World Cup campaign in Qatar.

As Inter Miami continues its journey in MLS, Lionel Messi's influence both as a player and mentor will likely play a crucial role in the team's growth and success. His ability to provide valuable guidance, even to young talents like Ruiz, showcases his dedication to elevating the overall performance and development of the team.

