Inter Miami and Columbus Crew lock horns in Fort Lauderdale! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Inter Miami-Columbus Crew prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Inter Miami (5-1-13) cannot buy a positive result, as they have an active eight-game winless streak in the MLS. With Lionel Messi still out for the team, Miami hopes to get the positive result they need as they host this match.

Columbus Crew (10-4-6) is currently placed fourth in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer. After a three-game losing streak, the Crew is now trying to preserve a six-game unbeaten run, which includes a 1-1 draw in that stretch of games.

Here are the Inter Miami-Columbus Crew soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Inter Miami-Columbus Crew Odds

Inter Miami: +180

Columbus Crew: +125

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -160

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why Inter Miami Can Beat Columbus Crew

It has not been a good season for the Miami-based team. As said above, they are woeful, as their defense cannot stop conceding goals. They are the worst team in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, acquiring 16 points from 19 games. Despite that, they still had fewer conceded goals than other teams. Inter Miami is still competing for the US Open Cup and the incoming Leagues Cup.

While their outlook is depressing, Inter Miami can still power through a game and make a turn-around in this tournament. They have halted their seven-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw against Austin FC last timeout. In that game, Josef Martinez opened the scoring in the second half, which was quickly equalized by Nick Lima four minutes later. The Herons had 54% ball possession, 18 total shots, and two corner kicks but could only put in one goal off an assist from Benjamin Cremaschi.

Despite a poor record in the mid-season, Inter Miami can still turn things around once Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets make their debuts for the team. Sergio Ramos and Jordi Alba are also rumored to join the team, but the club has to stay alive and make the best outputs from Josef Martinez and Leonardo Campana. Robert Taylor, Franco Negri, and Benjamin Cremaschi are also serviceable for the team. They must also strive without Gregore, Franco Negri, Jean Mota, Corentin Jean, and Ryan Sailor, who are out with injuries. Kamal Miller and DeAndre Yedlin are also out as they still play in the Gold Cup.

Inter Miami is still decent at its form, making 18 goals in 19 matches, with 14 coming from assists. However, they must work on the defensive department. They have 29 conceded goals so far, which reaches 1.5 goals surrendered per game, and this also means that the pink shirts should match or exceed averages of 16.9 tackles, 10.2 interceptions, and 14.1 clearances. As a team, they should also improve their averages of 10.6 total shots, 7.9 dribbles, and 3.7 corner kicks per game.

Vice City hopes to preserve their winning record against the visitors. Miami has a 3-2-2 record against Columbus, snatching the league double last season on 2-1 scorelines. This will be a challenge for the Herons, who have a 4-1-5 home record and an active four-game winless run in the Inter Miami Stadium.

Why Columbus Crew Can Beat Inter Miami

The visiting Columbus Crew SC has the fifth-best record in Major League Soccer, as well as the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference. Only Cincinnati, Nashville, and New England are ahead of Columbus in the East.

Last timeout, Columbus grabbed a 2-1 victory against New York Red Bulls on their home turf at the Lower.com Field. The Crew had better ball possession during that game, getting 60% ball control while tallying six total shots and two corner kicks. Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah are able to convert from passes of Alexandru Matan and Mohamed Farsi. Elis Manoel smashed a goal for the Red Bulls, who also had a chance to tie the game but he missed and hit the woodwork in the 65th minute.

Columbus has now six good results on the bounce, where only one game – against New York City FC – resulted in a share of the spoils. For this season, the Crew reached averages of 13.6 total shots, 4.9 shots on target, 14.5 successful dribbles, and 4.3 corner kicks per game. They are also doing well on the defensive end, averaging 14.9 tackles, 9.2 interceptions, 12.2 clearances, and 2.9 goalkeeper saves.

Wilfried Nancy will have to deploy the best XI on the pitch, excluding Will Sands who is out with a knee injury. Lucas Zelarayan, Christian Ramirez, and Cucho Hernandez should continue their solid performances in this tournament, as they have combined for half of Columbus' 40 goals. Zelarayan and Alexandru Matan are leading the team with six assists. Isaiah Parente, Yaw Yeboah, Sean Zawadzki, and Mohamed Farsi should also add more offensive threats if they replicate their US Open Cup performances in this competition.

Final Inter Miami-Columbus Crew Prediction & Pick

Inter Miami will need all miracles if they wish to pull off the win at home. Columbus' good form shows no signs of slowing down, and they are decisive in taking the victory here.

Final Inter Miami-Columbus Crew Prediction & Pick: Columbus Crew (+125), Over 2.5 goals (-160)