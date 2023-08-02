Vice City hosts the Lions in an exciting battle at Fort Lauderdale! Catch the Leagues Cup series with our Inter Miami-Orlando City odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Inter Miami's form has drastically improved with Lionel Messi leading the charge in their attack. Under Messi's guidance, Inter Miami boasts a perfect 2-0 record, and they are on a remarkable 3-0 streak in the last three non-MLS competitions.

Having secured victory in the US Open Cup the previous year, Orlando City has set its sights on adding another prestigious trophy to their collection this year. While clinching the MLS title may be a challenging endeavor, winning the Leagues Cup would be a perfect and attainable addition to the club's esteemed trophy room.

Here are the Inter Miami-Orlando City SC soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Inter Miami-Orlando City SC Odds

Inter Miami CF: -115

Orlando City SC: +260

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: +104

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, Apple TV+

Time: 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT

Why Inter Miami Can Beat Orlando City SC

Following their triumphant performance in Group J, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are gearing up for a Florida derby as they prepare to host Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday. The arrival of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets has undeniably transformed the club's fortunes, as evidenced by their two victories in the Leagues Cup, which secured their place in the round of 32. The Herons dominated both group games, finishing atop South 3 with six points, ahead of Cruz Azul and Atlanta United FC. They defeated the Mexican side 2-1 in their opening match and secured a convincing 4-0 win against their domestic rivals.

Prior to Messi's arrival, Inter Miami had been struggling in the MLS, languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with only five wins and 18 points from 22 games. However, in the Leagues Cup, they have shown no signs of weakness, with Messi leading the way and scoring in both games. Messi's outstanding display, netting three goals in his first two games with the team, has ignited hopes of leading the Herons to their first trophy as they venture into the knockout stages of this revamped competition.

Messi's swift adaptation and immediate impact on the team make him the most significant threat to Orlando City. Alongside him, Sergio Busquets has also been influential, helping Miami overcome their injury woes and find success in the tournament. In the match against Atlanta United, 28-year-old midfielder Robert Taylor also shone, contributing with two goals in the convincing triumph. Taylor has impressed with three goals and one assist since Messi's arrival.

Despite facing injuries, Miami remains hopeful of Jean Mota's return by November, as they aim to make a strong push for the playoffs. Though it might be too early for newcomers Tomas Aviles and Facundo Farias to make their debuts, there's a possibility that left-back Jordi Alba could feature, as hinted by Tata Martino in his pre-match press conference. Alba might make his debut from the bench. New signing Diego Gomez is also yet to confirm his participation in this fixture.

Why Orlando City SC Can Beat Inter Miami

Orlando City, topping Group I, aims to continue their successful run in the Round of 32 after edging out Santos Laguna in a penalty shootout and securing a close victory against Houston Dynamo in the South 2 group. Orlando City, an MLS side with a formidable defense led by Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, is gearing up for a challenging match against the strengthened Miami team.

Orlando City's previous head-to-head victory against Inter Miami, prevailing 3-1 on May 20, demonstrates their ability to face familiar MLS opponents confidently. Sitting in the top five of the Eastern Conference and conceding only 28 goals in 23 MLS matches, Orlando's defensive strength has been instrumental in their Leagues Cup journey, defeating both Santos Laguna and Houston Dynamo.

In the pursuit of stopping Messi, Orlando's defense will have their hands full, but they possess their own attacking prowess. The Lions' recent 3-1 win over Miami in May 2023 serves as a motivational factor, as they look to capitalize on their experience and the talents of players like Mauricio Pereira, Facundo Torres, and Duncan McGuire to challenge Miami's defense.

Rookie striker Duncan McGuire has been in excellent form, scoring 10 goals in all competitions, and will undoubtedly pose a threat to Miami's defense, which has been bolstered by the impressive performances of goalkeeper Drake Callender. With eight goals in league play and being the second-highest scorer in the entire league with 0.88 goals per 90 minutes, McGuire's impact cannot be underestimated. Familiar with facing Messi from his international soccer experience in South America, Gallese will strive to thwart the Argentine superstar's efforts.

While Inter Miami has unquestionably improved with the addition of Messi, the team is currently struggling with an 11-match winless streak in MLS games and holds the fewest points (18) in the league this season.

Final Inter Miami-Orlando City SC Prediction & Pick

Messi magic is still alive and kicking. Back the Herons to build on their momentum and get the win over the Lions.

Final Inter Miami-Orlando City SC Prediction & Pick: Inter Miami (-115), Over 2.5 goals (-134)