The International Game Developers Association (IGDA), a nonprofit professional association for video game developers, calls on gaming studio leaders to prioritize sustainability to avoid video game industry layoffs in a recent open letter published on April 11, 2024.
IGDA advocates for sustainable practices to avoid massive layoffs
In an open letter posted on its website, IGDA urges gaming studios to “implement sustainable measures within their organizations” in light of the massive layoff trends that have recently plagued the video gaming industry.
“With more than 8,700 game developers affected by layoffs this year, the gravity of this situation and its impact on the industry cannot be overstated,” IGDA’s statement reads.
IGDA’s open letter comes right after a huge chunk of the video game industry workforce had been decimated in recent years with a series of layoffs since 2023.
Massive layoffs left and right
Huge layoff trends happen in a lot of industries every now and then, the video game industry included. In 2024 alone, there are at least 249 tech companies with no less than 59, 000 recorded layoffs according to a layoffs tracker.
Meanwhile, in the video game industry, the start of 2024 sees the layoff trend continue with the likes of Sony Interactive Entertainment axing eight percent of its employee numbers and Riot Games seeing as much as ten percent of their workforce gone.
As such, the International Game Developers Association expresses significant concern, particularly regarding the stability of careers and the overall industry landscape.
“Talented individuals, particularly those from historically marginalized communities, may seek opportunities beyond the games industry due to the instability, leading to skill gaps and underrepresentation of various demographics,” IGDA stated.
IGDA’s suggestions
In light of the current mass layoff trend, IGDA suggests a list of what video game studios can do to develop sustainable practices within their own organizations. Here is the list of their suggestions:
- Maintain short-term and long-term company and industry forecasts while understanding that periods of accelerated growth typically precede periods of stagnation or decline.
- Minimize headcount reductions, as drastically reducing headcount only aids short-term finances and incurs costs in team morale, training, and onboarding when those teams need rebuilding later.
- Maintain multiple projects to reduce risk and headcount fluctuations. Spreading risk over several projects in different stages of development offers a better chance of success and provides opportunities to utilize talent as they transition from one project to another.
- Keeping teams informed through transparent communication and addressing any concerns regarding well-being and job security as they arise.
- Promote diversity initiatives and internal roles to retain the diverse talent that the video game industry has cultivated over the last decade.
- Offer substantial support to departing employees to safeguard their well-being and facilitate their future success.
To add to that, IGDA also states they are willing to work with studio leaders and other decision-makers from video game companies in creating resources they can use to cultivate sustainable growth, mitigate employee layoffs, and create a better forecast of their company’s future as well as the game industry’s.
“Together, we can navigate the current challenges facing developers and the industry at large with resilience and empathy while building a sustainable future for games and all those who create them,” IGDA suggests in their open letter.
International Game Developers Association: A Global Network of Game Devs
Founded in 1994, the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) is a nonprofit professional association for video game developers, established by video game industry veteran Ernest Adams. It comprises a global network of communities and individuals from all fields of game development
Whether it’s a seasoned industry veteran or a fresh grad starting your career in game development, IGDA offers tools and platforms for game developers to come together, exchange ideas, and collaborate on projects. For more information regarding what they do, you can visit the official IGDA website.
