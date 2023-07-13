Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Puerto Rico women's national football team represents Puerto Rico in international women's football competitions. The team is known or nicknamed “Las Boricuas” and forms part of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).



The Dominican Republic women's national football team represents the Dominican Republic in international women's football. The team is overseen by the Dominican Football Federation (FEDOFUTBOL) and has been competing in international matches since the 1990s.

Here are the Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Women's Friendly Odds: Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic Odds

Puerto Rico: +100

Dominican Republic: +240

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -116

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic

TV: N/A

Stream: 777Score, OddsPedia

Time: 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT

Why Puerto Rico Can Beat Dominican Republic

The Boricuas is associated with the Puerto Rican Football Federation. As of June 9, 2023, the team is ranked 103rd in the FIFA Women's World Rankings. The team has made one appearance in the CONCACAF Women's Championship, reaching the group stage in 1998.

Puerto Rico's latest fixtures were in the Central American and Caribbean games just recently. Despite a 0-2-1 record in three games in Group A, they were not able to qualify for the playoffs. The Boricuas had a 4-0 loss to Mexico in their opening group game, but managed to get draws with Jamaica (1-1) and El Salvador (2-2). The team had a third-place finish with three goals scored, two points captured, and seven goals conceded.

The Puerto Rico women's national football team has not achieved significant success in international competitions. The team's biggest win was against Grenada on August 21, 2015, with a score of 12-0, while their biggest defeat was against Canada on August 28, 1998, with a score of 0-21. Despite their lack of major achievements, the Puerto Rico women's national football team continues to represent their country in international competitions and inspire young players in Puerto Rico.

Las Boricuas should take inspiration from their five-game winning streak at one time. They had wins over Guyana (6-1 and 2-1) in two friendly games and crucial victories over Antigua and Barbuda (4-0), Anguilla (9-0), and Suriname in the CONCACAF Women's World Cup qualifiers, but sadly they were defeated by Mexico 6-0 in the qualification round.

Cristina Torres, Jill Aguilera, Idelys Vázquez, Laura Suárez, and Jailene DeJesus headline the club in goal-scoring. Nickolette Driesse takes the captain's armband and will be a force in the midfield, while Madison Cox, Josephine Cotto, Jazmine Méndez, and Emma González solidify the backline.

Why Dominican Republic Can Beat Puerto Rico

Las Quisqueyanas is slowly gaining a reputation in the CONCACAF. The nation ranks 109 in the recent FIFA rankings. The Dominican Republic women's national football team has not yet achieved any notable success in international competitions. However, the under-20 team has made significant progress in recent years, reaching the semi-finals of the 2020 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship.

The most recent international competition for the Dominican Republic women's national football team was the 2022 CONCACAF Women's World Cup Qualifying tournament. The team played three matches in the tournament, but unfortunately, they did not win any of them. Losses to Jamaica (3-0), Costa Rica (2-0), and Panama (1-0) are still valuable experiences that will continue to improve their performance in future tournaments.

Some players from the Dominican Republic women's national team have been selected to play in international tournaments, such as Vanessa Kara, who was selected for CONCACAF qualifying matches for the FIFA Women's World Cup. The team has gained attention and support from various sources, such as the Minnesota Aurora team, which has a player, Paola Then. Lucía Marte takes the captainship while Mía Asenjo, Kathrynn González, Jazlyn Oviedo, and Gabriella Cuevas have also been solid for the country.

Final Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick

Fans should expect a tight battle between the CONCACAF neighbors. Puerto Rico will however edge out Dominican Republic by at least one goal as they take the win on home soil.

Final Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick: Puerto Rico (+100), Over 2.5 goals (-116)