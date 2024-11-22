The Iowa football program is fighting to close its 2024 season out strong. Iowa has been challenged without the presence of senior quarterback Cade McNamara, who has been out with an injury since the team's Oct. 26 matchup against Northwestern. McNamara took to social media to explain the intricacies of his absence amid alleged media rumors.

“It has come to my attention that there are individuals in the media circulating rumors about my current status on the Iowa Football team. These are ridiculous accusations and 100% false. My status is the same as it's always been- a proud member of this football team,” McNamara began in a statement he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“I suffered a concussion versus Northwestern and have been doing everything in my power to get back on the field. I have NOT been cleared to play yet. I was cleared to participate in practice this past Sunday but had an adverse reaction which is coming for someone coming out of protocol. I have been lifting and attending meetings as much as possible but have not physically participated in practice Monday through Thursday of this week. Because of this, I am unable to travel and participate this weekend at Maryland.

“I have been working with the University of Iowa doctors and trainers, a concussion specialist focused on vision training, as well as engaging in hyperbaric treatments as frequently as possible. I have every intention to play versus Nebraska next Friday night and I am confident that my teammates will return from Maryland with a win. Go Hawks!”

Hopefully, Cade McNamara will continue to undergo a safe and efficient injury recovery. Iowa's medical staff are understandably being cautious with McNamara's return, given the seriousness of concussions.

Through his first eight games of 2024, McNamara has thrown for 1,017 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions.