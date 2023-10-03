Iowa football always has one of the better defenses in the country, but in recent years, they have had one of the worst offenses in college football. Even with the dominant defense, it's hard to win when you can't score a lot of points. That issue was supposed to go away this season as the Hawkeyes brought in Cade McNamara in the transfer portal. He won a Big Ten title with Michigan and many thought that he would be able to give the Iowa offense some life, especially because of the fact that he brought tight end Erick All with him from the Wolverines. However, even with McNamara and All, the offense has struggled mightily this season, and matters got much worse on Saturday when McNamara went down with an injury.

The Hawkeyes hosted Michigan State on Saturday and Cade McNamara awkwardly went down with an injury early in the game. That injury ended up being an ACL tear, and he will have to miss the remainder of the season. That is very unfortunate news for McNamara as this is his first season with the Iowa football program. McNamara has a ton of experience as he was Michigan's starter all the way back in 2020, and because of the injury, he will be back with the Hawkeyes next season, according to Iowa's Swarm Collective CEO Brad Heinrichs.

McNamara tearing his ACL is a heartbreaker as he also missed the majority of the 2022 season with an injury at Michigan. It's unfortunate to see him go down again, but Iowa fans will certainly be happy to welcome him back next season. Hopefully he can stay healthy next season and lead the Iowa offense to new heights.