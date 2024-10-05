Iowa State football is one of the most surprising storylines of the college football season. The Cyclones are undefeated on the year and ranked in the Associated Press college football Top 25 poll. The team is playing Baylor on Saturday in a Big 12 showdown, where Iowa State looks to remain unbeaten.

Here are some bold predictions for the squad heading into Saturday's game with the Baylor Bears.

Iowa State's defense will continue to flex their muscle

The Cyclones have repeatedly had one of the best defenses in the Big 12 conference the last few years. Much of this is due to the culture Matt Campbell has brought to the team. In 2024, that trend continues. Iowa State football has given up just 29 points in four games.

19 of those points came in a contest against Iowa. Iowa State is just doing a terrific job at stopping opposing teams. It's arguably the most important reason why this squad is undefeated at 4-0 and looking to win the Big 12 this season. Iowa State can do it, too. The conference is wide open after the departures of Texas and Oklahoma, and defense can truly win championships in this league.

Iowa State football will continue to show off their defense against Baylor Saturday. The Cyclones will give up no more than 20 points in this game to Baylor. The Bears are struggling to score this season, and Iowa State will continue the Bears' offensive woes in this matchup in Ames.

Rocco Becht will lead the Iowa State offense on at least three scoring drives in the game

Rocco Becht is the architect of the Cyclones offense. In the past, it was the offense that was the Achilles heel of this team. The young quarterback Becht has breathed new life into the Cyclones with his stupendous play.

On the season, Becht has 896 passing yards and seven touchdowns, to two interceptions. The young quarterback is a patient play caller in the pocket who isn't afraid to watch plays develop before making a throw. He threw for 3,120 yards in 2023 and while his passing numbers look to be a bit below that this season, his completion percentage is at a career-high. He's completed more than 66 percent of his throws this year for Iowa State.

With Becht at the helm, Iowa State football scored at least 20 points in its first four games. That will continue on Saturday against Baylor.

There is one final bold prediction to make about this Iowa State-Baylor game.

Iowa State will remain undefeated after playing Baylor

The Cyclones are going to be 5-0 on the season after the Baylor game. Iowa State will win this game at home, and remain in first place in the Big 12 conference standings.

The atmosphere is already charged for this game. Iowa State football is using this game to do a whiteout, and the team is wearing some special helmets and uniforms for this contest. Iowa State's helmets are white and include the word Cyclones, which should hopefully energize this squad even more.

Iowa State's defense is just too much for the Bears in this game. While Baylor has talent, Iowa State will have the home crowd behind them. The game is getting played under bright lights, and the Cyclones are spinning toward an undefeated season and a conference championship game bid. There's just too much electricity in the atmosphere for this Iowa State team to lose.

Iowa State coach Campbell isn't taking the Bears lightly, however. Baylor football has blown some leads this season.

“I know they have not been rewarded the last two weeks maybe with a win,” Campbell said, per Newsday. “But, boy, how they’ve played and especially their ability to come storming back in some of these football games, the mentality, the toughness. We’re going to get a really, really good football team, maybe the best team we’ve played all season coming in here.”

Time will tell if these predictions prove correct. Iowa State and Baylor face off at 7:00 Eastern on Saturday. Baylor is 2-3 on the season.