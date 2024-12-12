ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the 78th meeting between these two schools and Iowa State visits Iowa. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Iowa prediction and pick.

Iowa State comes into the game sitting at 7-1 on the year and ranked third in the nation currently. They opened up the season with three straight wins, before playing Auburn. Auburn would tie the game late, and then Johni Broome would hit the game-winner for Auburn as they won 83-81. Since then, they have won four straight, including a win over a fifth-ranked Marquette team. Meanwhile, Iowa is 7-2 on the year. they opened up 5-0 before being upset by Utah State even with the return of guard Josh Dix. They would win two more, including their conference opener, but fell to Michigan 85-83 in their last game.

Iowa leads the all-time series 48-29 between these two schools. Iowa has also won four of the last six games between the two schools, but last year, fell to Iowa State 90-65.

Here are the Iowa State-Iowa College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Iowa Odds

Iowa State: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -240

Iowa: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +195

Over: 159.5 (-115)

Under: 159.5 (-105)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Iowa

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State comes in ranked sixth in KenPom efficiency rankings this year. They are sixth in offensive efficiency while sitting tenth in defensive efficiency. Iowa State has been solid scoring this year. They are sixth in the nation in points per game while sitting 14th in effective field goal percentage. They also move the ball well, sitting 27th in assists per game, and seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio on the year.

Iowa State is led by Keshon Gilbert. Gilbert comes into the game with 17.4 points per game, the most on the team. He also leads the team with 5.5 assists per game, while he adds 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He is joined in the backcourt by Curtis Jones. Jones is scoring 16.3 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Finally, Tamin Lipsey has been great on defense. He is scoring just 8.6 points per game but adds 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

The front court is led by Milan Momclivoic. He is scoring 12.5 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds. Joshua Jefferson leads the way in rebounding, having 7.8 per game, to go with his 10.4 points, two assists, and 1.5 steals. Finally, Dishon Jackson adds 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa comes in ranked 46th in KenPom efficiency rankings this year. They are 33rd in offensive efficiency while sitting 79th in defensive efficiency. Iowa has been solid on offense this year. They are 14th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 26th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Iowa is also fourth in the nation in field goals made per game, and 18th in three-pointers made per game. They are also sixth in the nation in assists per game this year.

Owen Freeman leads the way this year for Iowa. He is scoring 16.8 points per game while leading the team with rebounds. He has seven rebounds per game this year. Further, he added 1.3 assists per game and 1.6 blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Payton Sandort. Sandfort comes into the game with 16.4 points per game while he also adds 5.8 rebounds, four assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Pryce Sandfort has ten points per game, while having 2.4 rebounds per game this year.

In the backcourt, Josh Dix leads the way. He is scoring 13.4 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and one steal per game. He is joined by Brock Harding. Harding leads the team with six assists per game, while he adds 9.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. Further, he has 2.6 steals per game.

Final Iowa State-Iowa Prediction & Pick

This game will have some pace to it. Iowa is 22nd in the nation in adjusted tempo according to KenPom, while Iowa State is 90th. Iowa is eighth in the nation in field goal attempts per game, and fourth in made attempts. Meanwhile, Iowa State is 137th in field goal attempts, but 18th in field goals made. Statistically, Iowa has been slightly better on offense, but there is a major difference between the two defensive units. Iowa State is 30th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting tenth in steals and ninth in opponent turnovers. Iowa is 187th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 64th in turnovers. The defensive units will be the difference in this one.

Final Iowa State-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -6.5 (-102)