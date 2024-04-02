As the Iowa women's basketball team prepares for their upcoming Final Four matchup against UConn on Friday, head coach Lisa Bluder provided an update that casts doubt on the availability of key player Molly Davis due to injury.
“I'm hoping she'll be back for next weekend. We'll see,” Bluder said in a tweet via Scott Dochterman of The Athletic. “I just hope for her sake she gets in a game again.”
Davis, a pivotal contributor to the Hawkeyes’ offense, has been sidelined with a right knee injury since the celebratory end to Iowa's impressive Big Ten regular season on March 3, leaving her inactive throughout the NCAA Tournament so far. Despite the setback, Bluder initially expressed a tempered optimism at the prospect of Davis’s return.
“While we feel for Molly that she got injured during Senior Day, we are so thankful that the injury she sustained is not season-ending,” Bluder had said before the NCAA Tournament's start. However, the current uncertainty suggests a more restrained expectation.
According to Dochterman, Bluder said Davis has not practiced since her knee injury on March 3.
Molly Davis missed by Hawkeyes
Davis's absence from the court has not gone unnoticed. Known for her sharpshooting capabilities, Davis's 40.7% accuracy from the three-point line has been instrumental in stretching opponents' defenses and creating space for her teammates, notably star guard Caitlin Clark. With Davis positioned often in the weak side corner, defenses are deterred from double-teaming Clark, thereby maintaining the flow of Iowa’s offense.
The question of who will step up to fill the void left by Davis is now front and center. Sydney Affolter, who posted 15 points against Colorado in the Sweet Sixteen game and 16 against LSU in Monday's Elite Eight matchup, is among those showing no signs of slowing down. Additionally, Gabbie Marshall has made a significant impact, highlighted by her 14-point contribution against. Colorado, as well as Kate Martin's 21 post versus LSU.
The uncertain update on Davis comes on the heels of an intense Elite Eight game against LSU, where Iowa, led by Clark's historic scoring night, ended the Tigers' title defense in Albany, New York. LSU's Flau’jae Johnson led her team with 23 points.
As Iowa looks forward to their Final Four matchup, the team’s strategy will undoubtedly need to adjust to the potential absence of Davis. While the Hawkeyes have shown adaptability and depth throughout the season, Davis's unique skill set represents an x-factor that can be a game-changer on the biggest stage.