Logan Paul did the unthinkable at WWE Crown Jewel and defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion. In only his eighth career match, Paul captured his first championship in WWE after continuing to impress the WWE Universe.

Some fans may like Logan Paul, and others may hate his guts. There's one thing that these fans have to agree on, though, and it's that Logan Paul is spectacular in the wrestling ring. If Crown Jewel was the first time you watched a Paul match, you would've thought he was a veteran. His ability to work the crowd, but also show off his impressive move set is incredible. In my honest opinion, Paul is more talented than 75% of the active WWE roster. That's no disrespect to any other superstar, it's just Paul is that damn good.

Logan Paul gets it. Obviously, he's a content creator and comes from a different world, but he's transitioned into a WWE superstar seamlessly. His first eight matches may be the most impressive eight matches to start a WWE career. He's already competed in the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

People complain that he gets all of these opportunities because of his name value, but it's really because he's a phenomenal wrestler. He's proven that he can hang with the full-time superstars in the ring, and I believe one day he will transition into a full-time WWE superstar.

But is Logan Paul winning the United States Championship bad for business? Some fans believe so because he's a part-time wrestler. As I've mentioned before, Paul has only wrestled eight matches, which span across a year and a half. Paul isn't there every week, and now that he's the United States Champion, fans are worried we won't see the title on television anymore, similar to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It makes sense why fans are concerned about this, but I don't believe this will be the case. Paul has been gone for the last few months to focus on a boxing match, and now that it's over, I expect him to be much more involved in WWE. Plus, I don't think Triple H would put the title on Paul if he was rarely going to be featured on television. Even if he isn't on weekly television, Paul will bring that championship and represent WWE everywhere he goes.

Logan Paul winning the United States Championship is best for business because it puts more eyes on the product. It's a win-win for WWE to put the title on a celebrity who can actually wrestle. If Paul wasn't great in the ring, that'd be an issue. He'll make a great champion because of his ability to put on consistent match-of-the-night contenders. Plus, putting the belt on a super-heel will make whoever beats him a bigger moment. Just imagine the pop from the crowd after a fan-favorite dethrones Logan Paul for the championship. It'll be a crazy moment.

He's done more than enough to prove himself in the ring and that he belongs in WWE. The future is unbelievably bright for Paul in WWE, and he's only getting started.

