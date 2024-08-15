Former Jackson State star DB Isaiah Bolden is nearing a comeback for the New England Patriots after a season-ending injury in 2023. In a preseason game vs. the Green Bay Packers, Bolden collided with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to tackle Green Bay's Malik Heath. The collision resulted in medical officials carting Bolden off the field and later diagnosing him with a head injury. Following the injury, the Patriots placed the rookie on the injury reserve list for the rest of the season

Bolden suffered the unfortunate injury while having a strong training camp in 2023. “Gave y'all a sample, was ready to show y'all more,” said Bolden in an Instagram story post.

Now, Bolden has fully recovered and looks to display his talent once again.

“No doubt, no doubt [that I wanted to play again], I love this game, no doubt,” said Bolden in an interview with an ABC6 news per Ian Steele. “I signed up for it. You know things happen, injuries happen, but I'll do it all over again.”

Despite not playing his rookie year, Bolden believes that his approach to recovery will help him hit the ground running.

“A lot of work in the offseason, [and during the season]. Working mentally off the field, working out on the field,” said Bolden in a Patriots press conference.

Just like Isaiah Bolden, the New England Patriots are extremely excited to get their 2023 7th-round draft selection back on the football field.

The former Jackson State defensive star was a massive thorn in the side of SWAC opponents. Bolden recorded 44 tackles and 7 pass breakups in 2022. In 2021, Bolden additionally led both FCS and FBS players yards per kickoff return with 36.9 while also returning two kicks for touchdowns.

Bolden is positioned to be a strong contributor in the Pats secondary this season. At 6'2, 205 pounds, Bolden possesses the ideal size and athleticism to play both outside and nickel corner.

The New England Patriots return to action on Aug. 15 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. The matchup will be played at Gillette Stadium at 7 p.m. EST.