The New York Islanders continue their western road trip as they visit the Calgary Flames. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Flames prediction and pick.

The Islanders come into the game sitting at 7-7-4 on the year but have won just once in their last four games overall. Last time out, they faced the Seattle Kraken. The game was tied at one after the first period and would remain that way after a scoreless second. The Islanders would take the lead in the third period, but the Kraken would tie it, and win the game in the period 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Flames are 9-6-3 on the year and have won two of their last three games overall. Last time out, they faced the Nashville Predators. It was scoreless through the first two periods. In the third period, the Flames would score, and then add an empty net goal to win the game 2-0.

Here are the Islanders-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Flames Odds

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline: -111

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-290)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Islanders vs Flames

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' top line features Bo Horvat. Horvat had 33 goals and 25 assists last year, sitting fourth on the team with 68 total points. Horvat has five goals and nine assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Lee has seven goals and six assists on the year, while Pageau has five goals and four assists this year.

The second line is led by Kyle Palmieri. He is first on the team in points, having seven goals and nine assists this year. Palmieri also has a goal and an assist on the power play. He is joined by Brock Nelson and Maxim Tsyplakov. Nelson comes into the game with seven goals and three assists this year. Tsyplakov has two goals and eight assists on the year. Finally, Noah Dobson has been great from the blue line. He has a goal and seven assists this year, with four assists on the power play this year.

Semyon Varlamov is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. He is 3-3-1 on the year with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He has won his last two starts and has been solid in his last three overall. In his last three starts, he has stopped 76 of 81 shots, coming away with two wins.

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Flames has been led by Jonathan Huberdeau. He is second on the team in points this year while leading the team in goals on the season. He has six goals and four assists this year, with three assists on the power play. Huberdeau is joined on the top line by Connor Zary. Zary comes into the game with three goals and five assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Yegor Scharangovich. Sharangovi has just two goals this year.

The team leader in points this year is Rasmus Andersson. Andersson has four goals and seven assists on the season for his 11 points. Meanwhile, the center position has been solid for the Flames this year. Second-line center Mikael Backlund comes into the game with four goals and five assists on the year. Meanwhile, third-line center Nazem Kadri has five goals and four assists on the year. Finally, Blake Coleman has added four goals and five assists from the second line this year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 6-2-1 on the year with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He is playing great as of late. Last time out, Wolf stopped all 29 shots he faced to take the shutout victory. In the start before that, he stopped 28 of 29 shots in a win. He has allowed just seven goals on 120 shots over his last four starts, going 3-0-1 in that time.

Final Islanders-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Islanders come into the game scoring just 2.61 goals per game while sitting 31st on the power play this year. Further, they are 13th in the NHL in goals against per game, and 29th on the penalty kill. The Flames are not scoring much better, scoring just 2.67 goals per game, while sitting 30th on the power play, and 27th on the penalty kill. Still, their defense has been better than the Islanders. The Flames are eighth in the NHL in goals against per game. The Flames are slight underdogs in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game, but also have the better goaltender in this one and will get the win.

Final Islanders-Flames Prediction & Pick: Flames ML (-108)