Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott opened up about the tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a rough 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and they had many chances to take the lead, with a big one at the end. It was a missed opportunity for the Cowboys, and quarterback Dak Prescott opened up on what the team's approach is going forward.

“It sucks in the moment, but there's a lot of good we can take (from this game),” Dak Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We're doing things the right way. It's just an inch here, an inch there. We gotta find a way to gain that.”

The Cowboys could have made things very interesting in the NFC East with a win, as it would have had them at 6-2 with the Eagles at 7-2. Instead, Dallas is now at 5-3, while the Eagles are at 8-1 and atop the NFC. Dallas is likely relegated to the wild card, as it will take a monumental second half run to catch the Eagles, and even that might not be enough.

Dallas will get another chance at Philadelphia later on this season on Dec. 10. In the meantime, the Cowboys have four winnable games coming up against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks. The game against the Panthers is the only one that is on the road.

The Cowboys have been a perennial playoff team in recent years, but the question has always been about whether or not they can beat the top teams to make a run in the playoffs. That remains a concern after the loss to the Eagles.