‘It’s become a little more personal’: Rory McIlroy sounds off on LIV Golf amid PGA Tour lawsuit

Ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Rory McIlroy weighed in on the lawsuit submitted by LIV Golf tour members against the PGA. The ruling was handed down on Tuesday, in which it was determined that the trio of golfers who had submitted the temporary restraining order would be unable to participate in the FedEx Cup. Amid the drama, McIlroy weighed in on the lawsuit, and he didn’t mince words, via Sky Sports News.

🗣️ "I have a little more respect for the guys that haven't put their names to the suit" Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts on yesterday's court ruling that LIV Golf players could not take part in the FedEx Cup. pic.twitter.com/Pt0FlGWE86 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2022

“Guys are going to make their own decisions that they feel is best for them, and that’s totally fine. I don’t begrudge anyone for going over to play LIV or taking guaranteed money. If that’s your prerogative and what you want to do, totally fine,” said McIlroy. “But I think where the resentment comes from, from the membership of this tour, is the fact that they want to try to get their way back in here with no consequences… I certainly have a little more respect for the guys who haven’t put their names to the suit. It’s become a little more personal because of that.”

McIlroy continued on to call it a “good day for the [PGA] Tour.”

LIV golfers Taylor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford were the individuals who had filed a temporary restraining order in order to re-gain eligibility to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. All three had qualified for the playoffs prior to joining LIV, but saw their PGA memberships suspended after making the controversial move. A judge ruled against them on Tuesday, meaning they won’t be able to play in next week’s FedEx Cup.

While Rory McIlroy didn’t seem bothered by players collecting guaranteed money and joining the LIV Golf Tour, he didn’t deny that it was a big victory for the PGA Tour to have those players denied entry to the FedEx Cup. As McIlroy indicated, this is just the beginning of what could be a lengthy dispute between the two golf leagues.