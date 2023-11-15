A report alleges that the parents of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to meet during the Monday night Eagles-Chiefs matchup.

The upcoming Monday night Eagles-Chiefs showdown is being called the “Family Reunion” game since it will feature the first rematch between Jason and Travis Kelce's teams since last year's Super Bowl, but it might have to call an audible at the line of scrimmage and change its name to the “Meet the Parents” game.

Entertainment Tonight is exclusively reporting that Taylor Swift's parents — Andrea and Scott Swift — and Travis Kelce's parents — Donna and Ed Kelce — will all be in attendance for the Monday night game and will all be meeting each other there. Is your mind blown yet?

I mean, how are the players on the field even expected to partake in the trivial game of football when this momentous introduction is taking place above them in one of the celebrity suites? One can only assume the teams are being given extra timeouts to call when the sacred meeting takes place, so that everyone on the field may stare up above and behold the holiness of these introductions.

Not to mention what this means for the state of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. They're already introducing each other's parents to one another?! This thing is getting serious and fast.

Taylor's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, will surely play the roles of Blythe Danner and Robert DeNiro in the proceedings, with Donna Kelce as Barbara Streisand and Ed Kelce as the chimichanga-obsessed Dustin Hoffman. Never mind that both sets of parents are (amicably) divorced in real life, this meeting by law must follow the Hollywood narrative set forth in the Meet the Parents franchise.

I'm not saying that Scott Swift will necessarily say to Taylor's boyfriend, “I have nipples, Travis. Can you milk me?” That's ridiculous — Travis Kelce isn't a male nurse so the topic of what sorts of animals could be milked would most likely never come up in the first place.

And I highly doubt the Swift family cat will end up flushed down an Arrowhead Stadium toilet due to hilarious hijinks, but we can dream can't we?

Most of the drama of this meeting would likely concern the fact that Taylor's dad Scott Swift is a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, but recently appeared to change his allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs after Taylor and Travis started dating.

Would seeing the Eagles up close in person force Scott to reevaluate his position?

The Kelce brothers discussed Scott Swift's change in fandom on the most recent episode of their podcast New Heights.

“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Travis joked. “Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over.”

Jason Kelce, a proud lifelong Philadelphia Eagle, then chimed in with, “What are we doing, Scott? You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis Kelce then added, “I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before. When I met him.”

Other than that, any reasonable person would expect these two mild-mannered sets of parents, who share the unique bond of each producing super-human progeny, to have many wonderful similarities and shared insights to connect over on Monday night. Here's hoping the introductions of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s families to one another go as swimmingly as imaginable. Oh, and hopefully the football game is good too.