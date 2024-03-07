Dreamville Festival 2024, led by J. Cole and Dreamville, has unveiled its music lineup, promising an electrifying event for fans, per Yahoo. Set to take place on April 6 and 7 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, this flagship music festival returns for its fifth edition.
Headlining the festival are powerhouse artists SZA and Chris Brown on Saturday, April 6, followed by J. Cole and Nicki Minaj closing out the stages on Sunday. The lineup boasts an array of multi-platinum, award-winning musicians across both days. Saturday's performers include Lil Yachty, ScHoolboy Q, and Jeremih, among others, while Sunday's lineup features Rema, Jeezy, and Monica, among others.
In addition to these headliners, Dreamville Festival will showcase talent from J. Cole's acclaimed music roster, including J.I.D, EARTHGANG, and Bas, delivering an unforgettable experience for attendees.
Last year's festival drew its largest crowd yet, with 100,000 attendees from all 50 states and 23 countries. The final night featured an epic performance by J. Cole alongside Canadian rapper Drake, with special appearances by Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and 21 Savage.
Dreamville Festival places a strong emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, offering attendees attractions, carnival rides, immersive art installations, and a wide range of local vendors and food trucks from across Wake County. Additionally, Dreamville Fest Weekend will host free events and educational programming throughout downtown Raleigh, further enriching the festival experience.
With a stellar lineup and a commitment to creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere, Dreamville Festival 2024 promises to be a highlight of the music calendar. Tickets for the event will be available soon, inviting music lovers to join in the celebration of hip-hop and R&B culture at Dorothea Dix Park.