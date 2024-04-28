The 2024 NBA season hasn't quite been the same without one of the league's brightest talents in Ja Morant, but the young All-Star has made his presence felt in the locker room for his Memphis Grizzlies. Morant has also been busy promoting his wildly successful Nike Ja 1 signature sneakers and he'll be releasing a new pair in the upcoming month. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Morant underwent surgery for a torn labrum back in January which effectively ended his 2024 campaign. It was a season riddled with obstacles including a 25-game suspension at the start of the season, so the injury was an unnecessary end to what could have been a decent season for the Grizzlies.
On the bright side, Ja Morant's signature Nike Ja 1s have seen sustained success through his absence and he continues to be serve as a lead advocate for Nike Basketball off the court. First debuted and released in February 2023, the shoes have seen dozens of unique colorways and themes personal to the Grizzlies' PG. This latest pair, titled “Personal Touch,” is inspired by Morant's sense of style and his love for pops of color.
Nike Ja 1 “Personal Touch” (Iron Grey) 💜
RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/6BAQadqqsP pic.twitter.com/JsxYX6e9pb
— Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) April 9, 2024
The Nike Ja 1 is a sleek low-top basketball silhouette and has gained traction as a favorite for all levels of hoopers, particularly among the younger fans. Nike also sees something within the low-top game with the Nike Kobes remaining their most popular model and shoes like the Nike Sabrina 1 also gaining huge traction. The Nike Ja 1 is no different and combines a functional structure with dynamic colorways and designs for style.
The “Personal Touch” colorway officially reads as Iron Grey/Lilac Bloom-Light Photo Blue-Multi-Color. The shoes are constructed of mesh uppers with synthetic panelling, serving as the grey base for these. We see lilac on the heels where Morant's signature and number 12s are done in photo blue. The tongue labels alternate pink and blue with a yellow Nike Ja logo up front. The shoes feature a black and white pattern along the laces and the shoes are finished by a glow-in-the-dark Nike Swoosh.
As of now, these are only available in GS sizing, but we should see a release for adults in May 2024. These will come with the standard price tag of $120 and should be available on Nike SNKRS and Nike retailers everywhere. The Nike Ja 1 is one of the most accessible signature sneakers on the market so there are countless places to find these brand new, including places like StockX and KICKS CREW.
What do you think of these – is this a cop or drop?