I'm on VR, baby...

Jack Harlow fans can now enjoy him in virtual reality. The rapper and the star of the 2023 remake of White Men Can't Jump will premiere his Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert at Meta Horizon Worlds' Music Valley, Deadline reported.

Harlow's No Place Like Home will be part immersive VR concert and part documentary, premiering Jan. 4 and will run through Jan. 25. The special follows the Louisville native's The Kentucky Tour concert, then to his Lexington finale show. The rapper recently posted the trailer on his Instagram.

“At some point last year I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen,” he said.

“I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did. Six shows in different towns across the state, with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy,” Harlow continued.

The VR concert is produced by Harlow, Range Media Productions, Media.Monks and Meta. It also features Harlow's songs Denver, First Class and Lovin' On Me, which went viral on TikTok as the premiere “white boy theme song.”

Range Media Productions Unscripted Television president Mark Herwick said, “Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert is truly incredible, and we’re excited to bring the finale concert of the tour to audiences in VR with our partners at Meta.”

“We also look forward to giving an intimate perspective into the importance behind this tour to Jack with the behind the scenes footage for fans to enjoy in this inspiring VR concert and documentary special,” he continued.

The concert will be available to Meta Quest VR headset owners in certain regions.