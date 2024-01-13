Jackson State will surely miss DJ Stevens' production especially if they want to reclaim the top spot in the SWAC. Stevens was top 5 on the team in receiving yards and led them in receiving touchdowns

DJ Stevens, the impressive wide receiver for the Jackson State Tigers, declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Stevens posted a well-received heartfelt message on his ‘X' page, in which he thanked his coaches, teammates, and all the Jackson State fans.

“Next I would like to thank all the coaches that no only helped me grow as a player on the field but as a man off the field,” Stevens wrote. “Those lessons that I learned throughout my career have helped me become the person I am today and I will forever be grateful for that… Lastly I would like to thank Tiger Nation. The support we received throughout my career here was unreal. You guys made it easy for us to want to give our all to not only the school but the city of Jackson. This place will forever be apart of me and I'm glad to be able to call it home. With that being said I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Stevens arrived in Jackson, Mississippi in 2021. Over his career, he caught 57 passes for 592 yards and nine touchdowns. Stevens especially showed out in 2022 when he caught 37 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns. The fourth and final touchdown that year came in Jackson State's legendary Celebration Bowl game against the North Carolina Central Eagles. Though the Eagles jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, Stevens' 24-yard touchdown helped break the ice for the Tigers. In that game, he recorded three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Although Stevens never had a 100-yard receiving game, he got right up to that mark this past season. In a 40-14 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Stevens had the game of his life, catching three passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns, including a 70-yard touchdown catch-and-run to open the game. Stevens has more than enough talent to make any NFL front office happy.