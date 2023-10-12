The View host Ana Navarro was blunt in her thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith's public statements.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed in an interview on Today that she and Will Smith have been quietly separated since 2016. The View host, Ana Navarro, didn't hold back her perspective of the situation on Wednesday's broadcast.

Navarro was quite skeptical of Pinkett Smith's bombshells and believed that revealing separation details would increase book sales of her new memoir, Worthy.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” Pinkett Smith said in the Today interview. She added, “I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

On The View, Navarro seemed visibly frustrated about her statements.

Ana Navarro's thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith

“Why do I know so much about these people's marriage?” she asked her co-hosts. She went on with, “I mean like, literally. I kind of feel like I know more about their marriage than I know about my own damn marriage. I don't need to know all of this!”

“Listen, I think she's having a relationship with her bank account, ” Navarro added.

She said, “Cause every time she needs to like, increase the ratings of the Red Table, every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells. I find it unseemly. And I will tell you this; be careful of anybody who pretends to have a perfect marriage.”

They call it The View for a reason, and apparently, Ana Navarro's view of Pinkett Smith isn't quite jovial at the moment.